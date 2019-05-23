World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporal Installations
  4. Spain
  5. FAHR 012.3
  6. 2019
  7. La Hoja Installation / FAHR 012.3

La Hoja Installation / FAHR 012.3

  • 12:00 - 23 May, 2019
  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Hoja Installation / FAHR 012.3
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Filipa Frois Almeida
Courtesy of Filipa Frois Almeida

Courtesy of Filipa Frois Almeida © Josema Cutillas Courtesy of Filipa Frois Almeida © Josema Cutillas + 17

Save this picture!
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

Text description provided by the architects. For the Concentrico festival of architecture and design of Logroño in the region of La Rioja, FAHR was challenged to present an intervention in the public space using the plywood as material.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Filipa Frois Almeida
Courtesy of Filipa Frois Almeida
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
General Drawings
General Drawings

One of these days, in a visit to carpentry where we have work in progress, the carpenter talked about the way in which the woodwork was transformed by the technological development and by the appearance of the pre-fabrication. In consequence, nowadays wood is hardly used as raw material, but more as leaves or sheets. In the studio we thought that this idea of ​​"leaf" as a manifestation of time could be in the public space of the city of Logrono as space of meeting, convergence, sharing or fun. Thus, in this context material relation, there is also a relation of times between the old and the present, where the actuality is also a reflection of the versatility of the public space as space of all for all, space of fruition and social contact.

Save this picture!
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

La Hoja is intended to be a piece that people can use spontaneously, without associated rules or codes. A leaf that is a democratic stage of appropriation.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FAHR 012.3
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporal installations Spain
Cite: "La Hoja Installation / FAHR 012.3" 23 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917466/la-hoja-installation-fahr-01/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream