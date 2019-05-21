World
Rizoma / Estúdio Penha

Rizoma / Estúdio Penha
Rizoma / Estúdio Penha, © Maíra Acayaba
  • Architects

    Estúdio Penha

  • Location

    R. Natingui, 442 - Vila Madalena, Sumarezinho, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Architect in Charge

    Estúdio Penha

  • Design Team

    Vitor Penha, Veronica Molina, Ricardo Souza

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba

  • Interiors

    Estúdio Penha

  • Ilumination

    Estúdio Penha

  • Ar Conditioner

    Str Ar Condicionado

  • Electrical Project

    Lumel Engenharia

  • Hydraulic Project

    Lumel Engenharia

  • Carpentry

    JF Móveis

  • Landscape

    Ricardo Souza e Itamar Rios

  • Project Management

    Lumel Engenharia
© Maíra Acayaba
Text description provided by the architects. Rizoma is a brand whose goal is to produce food in large scale, using systems that regenerate the soil. They wanted to hire a young contemporary architecture office who shared values with the brand and had a design that reflected the company’s philosophy.

© Maíra Acayaba
The choosing of Edifício Coruja was a first step in the right direction, for it has ample green area and a natural spontaneous integration between the indoors and outdoors. The building features ample windows that offer great visual contact with its surroundings. The interior design was born of an intention to enrich the existing architecture, such as its concrete slab.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Plan
© Maíra Acayaba
The idea of an “urban jungle” started the concept. The layout was chosen to allow for plenty of plants and integration to the surrounding green. The landscape design, done mainly in different shades of green, reinforces the connection and also considered the natural lighting when choosing each of the plants’ position. An automated irrigation system ensures a healthy maintenance. 

© Maíra Acayaba
The exposed pipes minimize the impact of the renovation by generating less rubble and also frees the ceiling to show the concrete slab, which was one of the original premises. A cement coating was applied on the few existing walls and on the floor. The idea behind keeping the walls, floor and ceiling in the same color was to highlight the plants. The pipes were painted light blue green, bringing softness to the whole. 

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Section AA
© Maíra Acayaba
The lighting project is aimed at efficiency;  the desk lamps focus the light on the work, whereas scenic projectors light the landscape, which together ensure that the windows don’t turn into mirrors and visual contact with the exterior is always possible. 

© Maíra Acayaba
Opting for wood furniture brings comfort and a natural feeling. All furniture was designed by Estudio Penha and done in marine plywood, an uncoated ecological wood, which in this cases received a layer of varnish to help with maintenance and durability. The cabinets’ design feature hole in different sizes, eliminating the need for knobs. 

© Maíra Acayaba
A design born of the conscient search for less impact in the solutions and materials, reflecting the brand’s ideal. 

© Maíra Acayaba
Project location

Estúdio Penha
Cite: "Rizoma / Estúdio Penha" [Rizoma / Estúdio Penha] 21 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vial, Martita) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917445/rizoma-estudio-penha/> ISSN 0719-8884

