World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Portugal
  5. Nuno Capa Arquitecto
  6. 2019
  7. Urbo Business Centre / Nuno Capa Arquitecto

Urbo Business Centre / Nuno Capa Arquitecto

  • 12:00 - 22 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Urbo Business Centre / Nuno Capa Arquitecto
Save this picture!
Urbo Business Centre / Nuno Capa Arquitecto, © Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

© Joao Morgado © Joao Morgado © Joao Morgado © Joao Morgado + 199

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The Urbo Business Centre is a building for offices and services located in Matosinhos, in the Metropolitan Area of Porto. Characterized by the single volume, with detached implantation of rectangular geometry, the building is inserted in a corner plot with about 6000m2. With a total construction area of 25600m2, the building comprises a total of eight floors, six of which above ground for offices, and two basement floors with 200 underground parking spaces, with the exception of an area on the west side on the 1st floor, also on the basement level, suitable for service providers. 

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado
Save this picture!
Implantation
Implantation
Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

The sidewalks, wider on the north and on the south of the building, establish the importance of creating a double entrance in opposite facades. These two entrances, which, in turn, originate a crossing line, meet themselves in the core of the building - a foyer with the total height of about 24m.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

The foyer is an empty space, but vital in the spatial and functional organization of the building, where a large skylight reinforces the importance of the place. This foyer sets the distribution of the building, with two vertical access cores, stairs, and a group of elevators, taking to the upper floors of offices and to the lower floors of parking.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

The upper floors, with about 3000m2 each, organized around the foyer, are serviced by the two opposite nerve centers, in two large spaces, and distributed in order to be enveloped by the exterior and interior facades. These nerve centers also take to the building’s top-floor (on the sixth floor), in which two smaller volumes conceal the heating, air-conditioning and ventilating mechanical equipment.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

The Urbo Business Centre presents in its design and development an architectonic solution based on two key points: an office space program, with a flexible spatial organization enabling the establishment and usage by a single occupant, or its transformation into different spaces to host manifold occupants; and on a constructive programme, both at the level of structure and cladding elements, as well as in terms of a set of infrastructures based on the most recent and best sustainability guidelines and practices, not only during the design and construction phases, but also in what refers to the life span of the building thus reducing maintenance and conservation costs.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

The current singular occupation across the office area, except those four independent commercial units on the ground floor oriented towards av. Teixeira Ruela, confers to the floors a wider and opened form, providing great visual transparency of the overall building, either in the interior horizontal plane or in the vertical plane inters floors, alongside the foyer.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

This spatial dimension and transparency of the foyer produce visual relationships across the various floors, the workspaces, and the circulation areas, reinforcing the concept of closeness and collaboration between the users and the occupants.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

As for the building constructive solutions, it was adopted a metal structure, with composite floor slabs for the positive floors, with a building envelope system with glass curtain walls as outer covering, composed of extruded aluminium framing members infilled with glass, as well as opaque elements of aluminium composite defining the skin of the building.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

The architectonic solution and construction of the facade is the most striking visual element of the building. It is a structure that is reflected throughout the building, whether on the outer or interior elevations. It is possible to gaze the arrangement of the rhythmic elements of the facade in different alignments, discovering melodic interpretations. For the negative floors, it was defined as a reinforced concrete structure.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado
Save this picture!
Sevtion D
Sevtion D
Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

The set of infrastructures were designed with integrated management systems to optimize and reduce consumption, as for example the LED lighting system with luminescence and presence control. The architectural design of the Urbo Business Centre is reinforced by the composition of the night lighting of the facade elements.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Nuno Capa Arquitecto
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Portugal
Cite: "Urbo Business Centre / Nuno Capa Arquitecto" [Urbo Business Center / Nuno Capa Arquitecto] 22 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917421/urbo-business-centre-nuno-capa-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream