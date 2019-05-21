World
The Roc Rail Operations Centre / Smart Design Studio

  • 06:00 - 21 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
The Roc Rail Operations Centre / Smart Design Studio
The Roc Rail Operations Centre / Smart Design Studio, © Martin Siegner
© Martin Siegner

© Ross Honeysett

© Martin Siegner
© Martin Siegner

Text description provided by the architects. The new Rail Operations Centre for Sydney Trains was designed by Jacobs in association with Smart Design Studio.  The concept for the building was born from a very specific brief, which called for a vast top-lit, solid-walled control room atop several floors of open commercial workspace. This presented an opportunity to create a unique building that positively contributed to the new urban fabric of the Green Square city center, expressing its function as a piece of railway infrastructure.

© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett
Section
Section
© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

The entire form has been enclosed within a massive masonry wall for structural support and security. To moderate the building’s mass and to create connections with the surrounding streets, there are large arched openings in the north and east facades spanning forty meters and forty-five meters respectively. These work as substantial beams supporting the heavy brick walls above, and allowing glazed openings at the base.

© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

An expansive control room was required to centralize all the critical operations teams. The largest screen in the Southern Hemisphere has been incorporated, enabling the controllers to monitor the network. The high ceiling is punctuated by integrated skylights that perform like a luminous canopy directing natural light over the flexible working environment.

© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

The building is clad in locally made red brick that’s redolent of the dominant color of local warehouses, Sydney’s historical buildings, and Australia’s red earth. The commonplace nature of brickwork and its familiar texture have been used as a counterpoint to the extraordinary scale of the architectural gestures that will define this building’s identity.

© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry
© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

Project location

Smart Design Studio
Concrete Brick

Institutional buildings Australia
Cite: "The Roc Rail Operations Centre / Smart Design Studio" 21 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917334/the-roc-rail-operations-centre-smart-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

