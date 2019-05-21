World
Cortina House Interiors / Outlinestudio74

  • 03:00 - 21 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cortina House Interiors / Outlinestudio74
Cortina House Interiors / Outlinestudio74, © Marco Zanta
  • Architects

    Outlinestudio74

  • Location

    Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Giulio de Filippo de Grazia, Fabrizio Luchetti

  • Design Team

    Monica Giustina

  • Area

    130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Text description provided by the architects. Only in places like this where nature and its elements surround us, this restructuring takes shape that reinterprets the material of the recovered wood of the old barns with over a century of history, the local dolomitic stone, the Unesco heritage and the resulting iron.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Enclosed in a minimalist design that combines the language of living in the mountains, with the metropolitan one, merging into a single style that brings the colors of nature into the home through large windows wisely inserted into the structure, giving life to a unique environment of its kind that excites with the details and the material that surrounds it.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

The house consists of an entrance hall, separate kitchen, dining area connected to the living area, corridor leading to the floor bathroom, master bedroom with private bathroom, bedroom with three beds and a double bedroom with private bathroom.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
Plan
Plan
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

The living area is connected to the outside with a large terrace. The renovation and interior design have been completely curated by Giulio de Filippo of Outlinestudio74.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Cite: "Cortina House Interiors / Outlinestudio74" 21 May 2019. ArchDaily.

