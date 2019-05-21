Cortina House Interiors / Outlinestudio74

+ 41

Architects Outlinestudio74

Location Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Giulio de Filippo de Grazia, Fabrizio Luchetti

Design Team Monica Giustina

Area 130.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Marco Zanta

Engineering STUDIO MTD

Text description provided by the architects. Only in places like this where nature and its elements surround us, this restructuring takes shape that reinterprets the material of the recovered wood of the old barns with over a century of history, the local dolomitic stone, the Unesco heritage and the resulting iron.

Enclosed in a minimalist design that combines the language of living in the mountains, with the metropolitan one, merging into a single style that brings the colors of nature into the home through large windows wisely inserted into the structure, giving life to a unique environment of its kind that excites with the details and the material that surrounds it.

The house consists of an entrance hall, separate kitchen, dining area connected to the living area, corridor leading to the floor bathroom, master bedroom with private bathroom, bedroom with three beds and a double bedroom with private bathroom.

The living area is connected to the outside with a large terrace. The renovation and interior design have been completely curated by Giulio de Filippo of Outlinestudio74.