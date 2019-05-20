World
  7. Glebe Red / Benn & Penna Architecture

Glebe Red / Benn & Penna Architecture

  • 19:00 - 20 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Glebe Red / Benn & Penna Architecture
Glebe Red / Benn & Penna Architecture, © Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

  • Clients

    Undisclosed

  • Undisclosed

    PMI Engineers

  • Landscape

    Selena Hannan Landscape Design
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. Glebe Red is a major alterations and additions to a large Victorian terrace house in inner city Sydney. It includes new living spaces, kitchen, courtyard and garden studio. The brief asked to turn a large old terrace house into a place for family life that would provide for both current and future generations.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

The project strategically transforms a previously dilapidated house into a landscaped body of space for the family. The courtyard is centripetal to the project, a combination of carefully selected elements that deliberates a place of gathering. An amphitheatre, a pond, a planter box and a platform, are rustled together to provide for an evolving variety of family activities. This landscape moulds the internal spaces either side, making inside and outside inseparable. A micro courtyard is carved out of the main house, filtering an iridescent light into the kitchen and living room.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

The courtyard facades are augmented reflections of one another, like playful mimes. Uluru red brickwork gives the house and studio a landscape-like feel, whilst gently arcing ceilings demarcate internal spaces without the need for physical walls. Traditional formalities of the Victorian home are stripped bare into a series of continuously meandering spaces, while the new addition reveals the delicacy and ornamental qualities of the existing home.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Private bedroom spaces are nestled upstairs, elevated away from the living rooms. Their entrance is denoted with a sky-lit existing stairwell. The rear studio accommodates for intergenerational living that was a strong aspect of the project brief, providing the foundations for ongoing family life. The dwelling’s scale and geometry contributes to the growing pattern of rear-lane dwellings in Boyce Lane, framing a new intimate public domain that will enrich our city over time.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Cite: "Glebe Red / Benn & Penna Architecture" 20 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917298/glebe-red-benn-and-penna-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

