  Breathe Offices / Breathe Architecture

Breathe Offices / Breathe Architecture

  19:00 - 21 May, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Breathe Offices / Breathe Architecture
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

© Peter Clarke © Tom Ross © Tom Ross © Peter Clarke

  • Client

    Breathe Architecture

  • Builder

    Hark Studio and Never Stop Group

  • Electrical Services

    BREC (Ben Russell Electrical Co.)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. The Breathe Architecture studio is about coming home to The Commons - a pivotal project for us. Our studio provided an opportunity to affirm our identity as a small practice, truly expressing who we are and what we’re about.

© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Tucked in the south-west corner of The Commons, hand painted signage leads visitors through a maze of bike parking to an inconspicuous door labelled Breathe Architecture. A sense of discovery peaks as the door opens to reveal a carefully composed entrance of lush greenery and the breathtaking double height façade of the meeting room and mezzanine.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

In line with The Commons, our studio was an exercise in building more with less. Giving space, height, light and air. It’s about honesty, and an expression of ethic over aesthetic. Data cables are curated in infinite lines on the walls, telling the story of research that gives context to architecture. Five thousand pencils pixelate the skin of the internal double height facade. Their spines give acoustic attenuation and hint at the architect’s endless search for solutions through the art of drawing.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

The studio is small and spacious simultaneously; school lockers provide banks of material samples to the quiet architect hidden behind. Programmatically it’s a physical manifestation of the Breathe team, introverted in nature, broken into four quadrants, providing places to hide and retreat. Lush vines climb out of the lockers into the mesh screen above linking us with nature, reminding us that it is both beautiful and imperfect at once.

Plan
Plan

The studio celebrates and highlights the beauty of imperfections found in each carefully selected raw or recycled material. Every mark and variation in the recycled messmate kitchen tabletop are tell-tale of its previous life, giving it depth and warmth. The material palette is simple, natural, and unembellished – concrete, mild steel, raw brass, recycled blackbutt, cyclone wire and wild greenery come together to create a series of small yet delightful architectural moments.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Rooftop decks, surrounded by verdant plants, provide the setting for lunchtime conversations or a quite place to recharge and take in the Brunswick skyline and the city beyond.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

The Breathe studio is functional comfortable and inviting. It’s designed to be honest, warm and engaging, effortless and inspiring. It is a space about honesty. It's about an expression of ethic over aesthetic and conceptually defines the role of the architect.

© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Breathe Offices / Breathe Architecture" 21 May 2019. ArchDaily.

