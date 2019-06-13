SEEING Jewelry Store / Pures Design

+ 28

Interiors Designers Pures Design

Location Renhe Spring International Plaza, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Category Interior Design

Space Designer Tianyu Xiong, Xiaokai Zhang

Design Performer Hongda Lu, Chengcheng Feng

Area 270.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Xiaokai Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Jewelry represents time and witnesses stories. In this project, we cooperated with SEEING JEWELRY, hoping to convey a space that contains both the beauty and stories to the customers.

Less Distraction; More Conversation

SEEING JEWELRY owns a lot of artistic works of many famous jewelry designers. It emphasizes on the special story of each work thus the jewelry itself would have some deep meaning. To achieve this story-function, we divided the whole space into two floors.

The first floor is designed for hall and video studio. The hall can be taken as the buffer area. A solemn atmosphere can be created due to the concrete cantilever- structured stairs and the tender light from the ceiling. Customers can enjoy themselves in this space without much distraction.

The domed roof church gives the designing idea of the second floor. Decorated with an arched-shaped ceiling, the space feels much higher and also obtains some religious ceremonial sense. Extensive hickory grille is used, together with long pile carpet. The above constructed a comfortable environment that can lead the customers into the story of each jewelry

Shape of the story

Jewelry contains story while space contains jewelry. We built a Church, hoping the space can lead customers to hearing those moving stories.