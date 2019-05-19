World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. China
  5. Aether Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Air Mountain Pavilion / Aether Architects

Air Mountain Pavilion / Aether Architects

  • 23:00 - 19 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Air Mountain Pavilion / Aether Architects
Save this picture!
Air Mountain Pavilion / Aether Architects , © Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

© Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang + 14

  • Architects

    Aether Architects

  • Location

    OCT Ecological Square, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Lead Architects

    Zelin Huang

  • Manufacturer

    Guangzhou Hongwan inflatable Co.,Ltd

  • Clients

    Shenzhen Bizarre Unit Co.,Ltd, Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co.,Ltd

  • Area

    520.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Air-Mountain is a multi-purpose pavilion of Oct Phoenix Flower Carnival in 2019. During the event, the interior space of the building will serve as the venue for the concert, theatrical performance, forum and workshop of the event;At the same time, the external space shaped by its architecture form is also used as a public leisure place open to visitors, who are free to climb, sit, lie on its multidimensional surface. Air- Mountain is a multi-functional building, but also a natural terrain of people freely imagine and activities.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

On this project, the architectural design of Air-Mountain is based on two main thought: "Micro-ecological geometry" and "Multidimensional relationship, Multidimensional phenomenon".

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

"Micro-ecological geometry": Is a concept of the process from the basic geometric deformation to final architecture form is based on the evolution of the "Environment/Event” demand. The geometry of the building, using the air interlayer as the structure of the building and to form the insulation layer, the inner top of the anti-surface to avoid the sound focus, the top orifice to form a hot air diversion and lateral open hole to form the airflow convection. The evolution of the architecture form is an idea of ecological coordination.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

"Multidimensional relationship ": Is a concept of "fusion/penetration" between things. Architecture is not a single function solid volume, nor is it a static object of solid vision effect; it is a synthesis based on the synchronic combination of multi-element and multi-function. Here, the Air-Mountain presents not an independent physical individual, but a fusion of architecture and surroundings, the fusion of different activities, the fusion of different states and behaviors, and the co-relationship between man-made and nature.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

 “Multidimensional phenomenon": Is a concept that regards architecture as an ecological phenomenon. The incidents that occur in reality at the same time are much impossible to calculate, and this infinite number of dynamic synchronic is the basic objective essence of daily life. On this project, in addition to thinking about the practical functions of the building, but also trying to speculate about accessional values of architecture beyond its practical functions: Is it possible for a static building to present a dynamic relationship and to sublimate the building into an environmental result based on a variety of dynamic phenomena?

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

The Air-mountain through the horizontal and vertical relations of space and the transparent characteristics of the building, with the different content, static and dynamic behavior are knotted under the perspective of synchronic, resulting in a visual relationship of overlapping scenery/events. In this way, we try to present and ponder the essential phenomenon of “infinite number" at the same time in daily, which to hunch of the possibility of a new relationship between architecture and nature.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Aether Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion China
Cite: "Air Mountain Pavilion / Aether Architects " 19 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917201/air-mountain-aether-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chao Zhang

空气山 • OCT凤凰花嘉年华多功能馆2019 / 空气联盟建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream