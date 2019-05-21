Stack House / Lane Williams Architects

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steeply sloping site in a dense urban neighborhood, Stack House was conceived as a series of offset, cantilevering volumes, with each level distinguished by contrasting materials.

The concrete and stucco base contains a garage and accessory dwelling unit. The main floor has the guest entry, main living/dining/kitchen, den, and powder room, and is clad with cedar siding.

The master suite and two additional bedrooms and shared bath, plus laundry room, occupy the third level, which is clad with fiber-cement siding panels. A roof deck is accessible via an exterior steel stair, sharing space with photovoltaic solar panels. Exterior decks are accessible from three sides of the main level.

Internally, a central spine of board-formed concrete rises three levels, adjacent to a steel plate stair with glue-laminated fir treads. Interior finishes and details are sleek and made from durable materials.