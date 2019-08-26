World
White Box Office / Zhibai Design Studio

  • 21:00 - 26 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
White Box Office / Zhibai Design Studio
© Xuwei Xia
  • Interiors Designers

    Zhibai Design Studio

  • Location

    Desiqin Square, No. 18 Xiangfu Middle Road, Changsha, Hunan, China

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Haifei Zhou, Zilin Wang

  • Area

    101.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia
Text description provided by the architects. Zhibai Design Research Office intends to create a comfortable office space, and use the tonality of space to reflect the design idea of “Knowledge White”. White is nothing, white is white, white is empty. Just as Richard Meyer understands white, white is a symbol of purity, transparency, and perfection. White is rich, contains all colors, can best enjoy the performance of light and shadow, and express the spatial structure more clearly. In the original 8.5M*8.5M building standard column spanning unit modulus space, the basic geometry of the block insertion and cutting method is divided to form different functional areas and accommodate multiple functions in a small space block. Different spatial styles create different spatial feelings, satisfying the use of space and also integrating brand meaning.

Entrance
The space treatment at the entrance is a patchwork combination of 3 boxes, and the LOGO position directs the line of sight to the corridor. The top stainless steel extends all the way to the ceiling to the office area, defining the flow of traffic lines and releasing the height of the space in space, allowing the space to be visually extended.

© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia

Workspace
A large area of space is made of high-purity white, grayscale stainless steel is used in the moving space, and black is used as the auxiliary color in the function space, which emphasizes the nature of space. Space is free and open, and the use of linear light emphasizes The structure of the space.

© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia

The environment affects people's emotions, and emotions drive people's moods. The large white color in the space is matched with the gray color to make space change the emotion. White is colorless, white and all colors. Natural light through the louvers has a bit of rhythm in the pure space. The green under the sun gives the space an interpretation of life.

© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia

Meeting room
Space is the symbol of solidification. Just as design creates a larger imagination with multiple explorations, the creation of space has unlimited possibilities. While exploring the combination of function and aesthetics, let the people in the middle feel like two different scenes through the general experience, sound-absorbing cotton. The space package gives the entire space a good sound absorption, thus ensuring privacy.

© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia

Toilet & Material Room
The concept of continuous layout between the bathroom and the material is intended to create a sense of interspersed space in the space, forming two opposite color block contrasts from the material to the bathroom.

© Xuwei Xia
© Xuwei Xia

Project location

Cite: "White Box Office / Zhibai Design Studio" 26 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917087/white-box-zhibai-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

白色盒子 / 知白设计研究室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

