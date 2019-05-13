AL122 Apartment / Gabriela Estefam + Augusto Kenji

+ 27

Engineering EJ Construções (Mestre de Obras Edimar Souza)

Text description provided by the architects. The 42 square meter unit sits on a recent built building in Vila Olímpia, São Paulo, and its open floor plan has diagonals and curves. The main concept for this project was to preserve the feeling of entering a continuum space and, simultaneously, allow some room for privacy. To achieve that, three surfaces were designed: a ribbed wood panel, monolithic ceiling and flooring; the ribbed panel hosts the door that allows access to the bathroom and, in one of its edges is the access to the bedroom, revealed by the continuity of ceiling and flooring.

Lighting was designed to serve everyday life and also occasions of hosting and entertaining; it is arranged both as lines and difused points - first, linear fixtures that wash directly onto spaces and surfaces, then fixtures to set an intime tone. The living, in specific, has a fixture that traces the possible outlines of the room with its black steel profiles and then drifts above the white curved steel counter. The counter is shaped to follow the wall just as the wood curved panel that hosts the tv.

The bedroom was designed as a wood cube and its vertical panels, when 60cm from the floor, are turned into solids - bedside tables, the bed itself, drawers for the wardrobe. The wardrobe itself has fabric doors to guarantee visual depth and also allow airing for its interiors.

In the kitchen, wood panels organize the everyday appliances - washer and dryer, wine cellar and microwave are hidden in these solids, while the fridge is exposed due to its frequent use. The white silestone discontinues the wood paneling and forms a niche to host the stone sink; the counter height is repeated in the kitchen isle, delimiting spaces for cooking and eating.