  7. Haliman House / W Office

Haliman House / W Office

  • 21:00 - 16 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Haliman House / W Office
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. The project is designed for a young couple with creative taste in visual culture; a toy collector and avid traveler who loves the outdoor. They have asked to design a house with lots of open space, plenty of fresh air and playfulness.

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

The site is located in center of Jakarta with a unique dimension of 7.5 meters narrow street-front and 30 meters length. These existing conditions gave the design approach of dividing the site into two buildings of three-story and two-story with a front yard, a middle courtyard and a backyard to allow cross ventilation and maximal views to the gardens.

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

The two massing are designed to maximize natural lighting and positioned as split-level connected by a semi-outdoor stairs for dynamic circulation. The house has a very distinct, subtle and graphic form surrounded by landscape as a sanctuary from the busy city life.

© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
Plan
Plan
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

