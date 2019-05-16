Haliman House / W Office

-
Architects
-
LocationGambir, Indonesia
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectJoe Willendra
-
Design TeamNicola Narda, Stevanus Lim, Zuardin Akbar
-
Area250.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Interior DesignHello Embryo
-
Contractor and StructureBillie Woen
Text description provided by the architects. The project is designed for a young couple with creative taste in visual culture; a toy collector and avid traveler who loves the outdoor. They have asked to design a house with lots of open space, plenty of fresh air and playfulness.
The site is located in center of Jakarta with a unique dimension of 7.5 meters narrow street-front and 30 meters length. These existing conditions gave the design approach of dividing the site into two buildings of three-story and two-story with a front yard, a middle courtyard and a backyard to allow cross ventilation and maximal views to the gardens.
The two massing are designed to maximize natural lighting and positioned as split-level connected by a semi-outdoor stairs for dynamic circulation. The house has a very distinct, subtle and graphic form surrounded by landscape as a sanctuary from the busy city life.