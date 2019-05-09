World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. H2o architects
  6. 2018
  7. Cressy Road House / H2o architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Cressy Road House / H2o architects

  • 20:00 - 9 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cressy Road House / H2o architects
Save this picture!
Cressy Road House / H2o architects, © Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

© Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein + 16

  • Builder

    BDH Constructions

  • Graduate Architect

    Teresa de Miguel

  • Services Engineer

    Fryda Dorne & Associates

  • Structural Engineer

    Harrington Gumienik & Partners

  • Budget

    $480,000 (AUD)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Text description provided by the architects. The Cressy Road house is an addition to an existing heritage bluestone farmhouse designed for a mature couple upgrading the existing facilities. Since the owners acquired the property 15 years ago, the farm has undergone a process of adaptive change to the client’s lifestyles concluding with this contemporary piece of architecture.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The original dwelling, typical of Victorian era Homesteads, was erected around 1890 featuring local bluestone walls and timber filigree-decorated verandas with a dominant Zincalume roof. The design of the new house is driven by the site conditions and a desire to achieve a sensitive yet abstracted dialogue between old and new. The simple form of the extension extrudes the plan form of the old house and a striking visual contrast, yet reinforcing materiality is established – most visible from the main road.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

For the owners, practicality, comfort and low maintenance were the key principles to the design brief along with a desire to minimize the number of materials used to achieve high quality zero maintenance finishes, whilst fitting within a tight budget. A single external material – Zincalume ribbed cladding, echoes the roof of the old house and is used to clad the entire form of walls, hipped roof and skylight. Polished concrete flooring is used throughout the new wing as a durable, versatile and cost-effective material

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
H2o architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Cressy Road House / H2o architects" 09 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916199/cressy-road-house-h2o-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream