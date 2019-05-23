World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Israel
  5. Nitzan Horovitz Architectural design studio
  6. 2017
  7. A Great Small Apartment in Tel-Aviv / Nitzan Horovitz Architectural design studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

A Great Small Apartment in Tel-Aviv / Nitzan Horovitz Architectural design studio

  • 19:00 - 23 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A Great Small Apartment in Tel-Aviv / Nitzan Horovitz Architectural design studio
Save this picture!
A Great Small Apartment in Tel-Aviv / Nitzan Horovitz Architectural design studio, © Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

© Oded Smadar © Oded Smadar © Oded Smadar © Oded Smadar + 12

Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

Text description provided by the architects. The owner, a single urban man who lives in Tel Aviv, has found a 36 square meter apartment in southern Tel Aviv. The apartment at the time of purchase was suitable for the budget however the property was seedy and uninhabitable. The apartment is located in an old building in Florentine, when its main problem is its division into two floors, in a total height of 5.8 meters.

Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

One floor is one and a half meter above street level and the other one is one meter and 80 cm below. Originally the apartment served as a commercial space. Over the years it was converted into a residence, in a way that the space which served as a factory became an apartment.

Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar
Save this picture!
Plantas
Plantas
Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

Interior designer, Nitzan Horovitz, has realized that this project is going to be a unique adventure and certainly not a simple one. First, because of the small space and second because of its problematic nature. On the other hand, it was important for the tenant to create a pleasant, designed and comfortable place to live. As a result, in the old apartment remained the staircase and the division into floors. The interior walls were destroyed, a supporting column that held the gallery was replaced with a beam, and the various uses were transformed.

Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

From the staircase of the building, the door opens to an entrance plain, from which two staircases are diverge: one leads to the basement, where the bedroom and bathing area are located, and second rises four steps into the gallery floor, where there is a living room, a kitchen with a dining table and a small toilet. Central wall cabinets have become a prominent component of the apartment.

Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

This is a storage wall, of course, which is used as a connection between the two floors. The depth of the wall closet is 60 cm and the doors are decorated with a white Formica finish with a black stripe. The wall closet begins in the central space and is used as kitchen cabinets and refrigerator. In the center of the cabinet, there is a niche with a work surface.

Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

Moreover, the closet wall contains a large television, which behind is hidden an electrical cabinet and a home theater system. The idea was that the double space would be expressed. The stairs which are an important motif, paved with graphite porcelain tiles. The rest of the floor was covered with natural oak parquet. Moreover, three main materials stand out in the house - parquet, gray tile, and white Formica. The goal was minimal materials and simplicity in design. Eventually, the client is an urban, single, young man.

Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

On the basement level, there is a double bed, bedside tables, a washing and drying machine, a clear shower and a small storage room. Alongside the shower is a wooden table that functions as a sink table as well as a small work desk. According to an interior designer, Nitzan Horvitz,

Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

"The main investment is in replacing old-fashioned infrastructures and optimal reduction of all needs. Despite the small size of the apartment, this is a "real" apartment for everything rather than a modular one. It's just an apartment in a small size."

Save this picture!
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Nitzan Horovitz Architectural design studio
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Israel
Cite: "A Great Small Apartment in Tel-Aviv / Nitzan Horovitz Architectural design studio" 23 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916180/a-great-small-apartment-in-tel-aviv-nitzan-horovitz-architectural-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream