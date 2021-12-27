We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Bicycle Parking Main Station Karlsruhe / TAFKAL

Bicycle Parking Main Station Karlsruhe / TAFKAL

Bicycle Parking Main Station Karlsruhe / TAFKAL

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Parking, Adaptive Reuse
Karlsruhe, Germany
  • Design Team:Sara Karim, Andreea Damian, Veronica Lill
  • Lighting Design:Sara Karim
  • Clients:Karlsruher Fächer GmbH
  • City:Karlsruhe
  • Country:Germany
© Nikolay Kazakov
Text description provided by the architects. Winds of change – turning a parking garage into a biking garage. Re-use of a carparking garage at the main station of Karlsruhe, Germany, into a garage for biking commuters. The Area south of the main station of Karlsruhe has been abandoned for many years now. In the early nineties, Rem Koolhaas had the commission for his first mayor building, the to-be-internationally-renowned ZKM, a museum for digital art and media. But, after years of discussing and arguing, the city of Karlsruhe pulled back from the project and opened the ZKM at another spot – without Rem. For the past 25 years, the area was reserved for cars and busses, adding the needed infrastructure for individuals coming to the main station.

Axo
© Nikolay Kazakov
In spring 2017, things started to change. An investor developed plans for the empty plot, and not soon after, the parking spots had to move due to the construction works. The city of Karlsruhe decided that this will be a one-time-chance to set a signal towards its community: Karlsruhe would quitting its outdated, car-friendly infrastructure, pushing the share of biking towards the mark of 30% of the total traffic in the city. While the biggest parking yard is being removed, the City of Karlsruhe did not concentrate on new space for cars. Instead it invested in the most modern garage, for bikes only.

TAFKAL was commissioned for this time-sensible project – and nine months after the initial briefing, the garage was opened by the major of Karlsruhe. Today, the bright and colorful garage fits up to 670 bikes – not only citybikes and cruisers, but also cargobikes, bikes with trailers and e-bikes. A reserved room for commuting bikers offers a modern locker-room with space to get changed and fresh water. A minimal workshop open to all bikers, offers professional tools to maintain the bikes.

The interior of the garage changed from a dusted grey to a friendly and colorful atmosphere. The graphics, inspired by the metro maps of Karlsruhe, guide the biker from the entrance to the chosen place for locking the bike. The 1.300 m2 big garage is divided into five zones, each marked by a different color on the floor, the stand and the custom-made lighting, which also has been designed by TAFKAL.

Address:Karlsruhe Hauptbahnhof, 76137 Karlsruhe, Germany

TAFKAL
