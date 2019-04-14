World
  7. Three Houses in Armilla / Martinez y Soler Arquitectura

Three Houses in Armilla / Martinez y Soler Arquitectura

Three Houses in Armilla / Martinez y Soler Arquitectura
Three Houses in Armilla / Martinez y Soler Arquitectura, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

  • Collaborators

    Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Navia, Miguel Ángel Jiménez Dengra

  • Construction

    Alberto Domínguez Blanco 

  • Promotor

    Alberto Domínguez Blanco 
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. The project, located in an area of recent urban extension, proposes a grouping of three single-family homes that define a compact and unitary construction. They adjust to the exterior alignments of the plot and release an interior space of each home. This provision gives the building an urban scale and allows to open the spaces of the houses both to the streets and to the inner courtyards, protected and better oriented.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Sections
Sections
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The houses are developed in height, having in each level different programs: in the semi-basement the parking, spaces for installations and spaces for different uses; on the ground floor the living spaces and kitchens open to the patio of the interior of the plot that is integrated as a space of use more of the house, arranging the most private rooms on a higher level. A last floor houses an open space designed in continuity with the outdoor terraces that invite distant views of Granada and Sierra Nevada.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The project has been built on principles of rationality, simplicity and economy, with constructive and material solutions attentive to the durability of the building and the cordiality of its spaces in a desire that its architecture make the life of people who are friendly and comfortable. inhabit.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Project location

About this office
Martinez y Soler Arquitectura
Office

Cite: "Three Houses in Armilla / Martinez y Soler Arquitectura" 14 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

