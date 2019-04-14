Apollo Bay House / Dock4 Architecture

+ 31

Architects Dock4 Architecture

Location Australia

Category Houses

Lead Architects Richard Loney

Design Team Sebastian Young, Kirsten Fox

Area 125.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Adam Gibson Photographer

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The Apollo Bay House sits amongst the coastal vegetation that fringes the bay. It has been designed for relaxed coastal living and easily crosses the line between inside and out through the use of multiple sheltered platforms and a strong visual connection to the outside.

The original cedar clad shack is the driver for this project and remains intact under the new asymmetric steel structure. New spaces have been developed besides, in front, and on top of the old shack. These spaces are filled with dappled light and sharply angled walls contrasting the older, more enclosed, rectilinear rooms. The geometry of the new framework is relaxed and gently covers like a tent frame with multiple layers. The internal material palette is clean and light, while the outside materials are strongly informed by the waterfront site.

The main living area centers around a suspended fireplace, the flue of which continues up through the master bedroom. From this main space is a broad view that captures everything from the nearby vegetation to the distant hills across the water. The sense of space in the living area is exaggerated by the external decks that abut each end.