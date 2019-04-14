World
  Apollo Bay House / Dock4 Architecture

Apollo Bay House / Dock4 Architecture
© Adam Gibson Photographer
    © Adam Gibson Photographer
    Text description provided by the architects. The Apollo Bay House sits amongst the coastal vegetation that fringes the bay. It has been designed for relaxed coastal living and easily crosses the line between inside and out through the use of multiple sheltered platforms and a strong visual connection to the outside.

    © Adam Gibson Photographer
    Ground Floor Plan
    © Adam Gibson Photographer
    The original cedar clad shack is the driver for this project and remains intact under the new asymmetric steel structure. New spaces have been developed besides, in front, and on top of the old shack. These spaces are filled with dappled light and sharply angled walls contrasting the older, more enclosed, rectilinear rooms. The geometry of the new framework is relaxed and gently covers like a tent frame with multiple layers. The internal material palette is clean and light, while the outside materials are strongly informed by the waterfront site.

    © Adam Gibson Photographer
    The main living area centers around a suspended fireplace, the flue of which continues up through the master bedroom. From this main space is a broad view that captures everything from the nearby vegetation to the distant hills across the water. The sense of space in the living area is exaggerated by the external decks that abut each end.

    © Adam Gibson Photographer
    Elevation and Section
    © Adam Gibson Photographer
    Dock4 Architecture
    Cite: "Apollo Bay House / Dock4 Architecture" 14 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

