  5. Scarwafa Co-Housing / Krft

Scarwafa Co-Housing / Krft

Scarwafa Co-Housing / Krft
© Christian van der Kooy
© Christian van der Kooy

© Christian van der Kooy

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses Interiors
Ámsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Krft
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  647
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Christian van der Kooy
  • Lead Architects: Thomas Dieben, Oscar Vos
  • Collaborators: Oscar de Blanken, Nick Krouwel, Anna Noyons
  • Clients: Anna & Rens, Anna & Casper, Arne & Sandrijn
  • Contractor: Bouwbedrijf Van Schaik
  • Structural Engineer: Arup Amsterdam, Landman Bouwconstructie
© Christian van der Kooy
© Christian van der Kooy

Text description provided by the architects. Scarwafa (an acronym for the 6 owners) is a small-scale cohousing project of 3 befriended young families, who acquired three neighboring plots in the Buiksloterham area in Amsterdam, at the height of the last financial crisis. From the start, collectivity and simplicity were the guiding motives. The thin budgets demanded conservativeness in form and materialization. By developing a coherent, collective architectural language, there was an effectiveness in basic detailing and cost savings in implementation. With these basic details in hand, 3 individualized homes with different spatiality have been designed to fit the individual needs.

© Christian van der Kooy
© Christian van der Kooy
© Christian van der Kooy
© Christian van der Kooy

In the construction method, the choice was made to undress traditional building and to omit the usual added layers to the "bare necessities": construction turned into aesthetics. Floors are unfinished on both top and bottom. For this purpose, a combined wood-concrete floor was designed together with constructor Arup Amsterdam, in which a traditional wooden beam layer acted as a lost formwork for a concrete floor poured into the work, structurally coupled with diagonal nails. This was made by carpenters themselves, without subcontractors.

© Christian van der Kooy
© Christian van der Kooy
© Christian van der Kooy
© Christian van der Kooy

The collectivity was not only found in a common building system, but also in the facade. The houses have the same facade details, but an individual materialization. The three facades are connected again by the "super veranda". A steel frame – an abstraction of a traditional canal house façade - serves as a rack for individual interpretation: balconies, sun blinds, façade greenery, pv cells, laundry. With this element, a coherent project is set up, with 3 unique houses within.

© Christian van der Kooy
© Christian van der Kooy

Krft
Cite: "Scarwafa Co-Housing / Krft" 29 May 2020. ArchDaily.

