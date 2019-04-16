Barn Gallery / INCLINEDESIGN

+ 17

Architects INCLINEDESIGN

Location United States

Category Houses

Area 1600.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Steve Horn

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. An island location, limited budgets and resources, coupled with strict design criteria, drove the design process and product choices. These included "deconstruction" of the '70’s-era house and retaining the original footprint; specifying SIPs construction, choosing automated LED lighting controls with a centralized driver panel, online energy monitoring, radiant heated floors, HRV & heat pump technologies, rainwater harvesting (RWH), natural landscaping, and specifying reclaimed wood and metal elements. The result is a tight, energy efficient house combining aspects of old and new.

The rainwater tank & filtration system is featured as an integral part of the architectural design; showcased at the entrance to illustrate that it can be beautiful as well as functional. The raingarden captures runoff from the sloping terrain and overflow from the tank, and is incorporated in the extensive natural drought-tolerant landscaping. Upcycled and reclaimed materials are used throughout; including re-sawing the salvaged floor joists from the original house for the exterior siding, combined with boards sourced from an old movie prop warehouse. The siding from the original house was sandblasted, white washed and reused throughout the interior.

The interior design is accentuated by recessed LED lighting with a centralized driver panel & Crestron control. It boasts a ‘hacked’ Ikea kitchen in iconic Ferrari red (panels by Semi Hand-Made), upscale Euro-sized appliances, polished concrete floors, Tuscan troweling wall finishes, and a raw-steel fireplace/media cabinet. The handmade copper towel warmers are plumbed inline with the radiant heating and as the hot water cycles it detours through the art on the wall. All fixtures & appliances are low flow and energy efficient.

Specifying SIP construction enabled the building envelope to be constructed in 5 days, closed in and ready for interior finishes in 2 weeks. The mechanical & electrical infrastructure was planned & designed for SIP construction, eliminating lengthy work-arounds by those trades unfamiliar with panels vs ‘stick building’. A Zehnder 200 Heat Recovery System (HRV) ensures optimal indoor air quality and comfort for energy-efficient (tight) construction. At maximum 125 cfm it’s certified 92% efficient by the Passive House Institute. The Barn Gallery tested at 1.02 ACH50 (Building Performance Center).

The SANDEN SANCO2 Heat Pump/Water Heater was the first UL-listed installation in the US. It is highly energy efficient, absorbing heat from outside air to heat water (both radiant floor and domestic hot water); at a cost of just pennies/day. The Barn Gallery is a great example of how thoughtful design & innovative technologies can create a sustainable building and better living experience.