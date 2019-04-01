Shenzhen 2019 Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture - “Eyes of the City” Exhibition Section - Call for Submissions

Save this picture! Thanks to the most recent advances in digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence, architectural space is acquiring the full ability to “see.” What are the consequences of the “Eyes of the City” scenario? (Credits: MIT and AMS - www.roboat.org)

We, the curators of the Carlo Ratti/South China-Torino Lab (Politecnico di Torino-South China University of TechnologyCUT) team, are pleased to announce the Open Call for proposals to participate in the “Eyes of the City” exhibition section in the framework of the 2019 Shenzhen Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (UABB). We invite international architects, planners, designers, philosophers, thinkers, scientists, companies, educational institutions, research laboratories, think-tanks and students to submit their proposals from April 1st to May 31st, 2019. The Open Call will accept proposals for design projects, research projects and critical essays that will form the core of the “Eyes of the City” exhibition section, that will be hosted in UABB’s main venue.

Download the information related to this competition here.