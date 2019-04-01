World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Australia
  5. FGR Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Salmon / FGR Architects

Salmon / FGR Architects

  • 20:00 - 1 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Salmon / FGR Architects
Save this picture!
Salmon / FGR Architects, © Peter Bennets
© Peter Bennets

© Peter Bennets © Peter Bennets © Peter Bennets © Peter Bennets + 42

  • Builder

    AMPM Projects & Steve & Ainsley Tilovski

  • Civil & Structural Engineer

    MaCloud Consulting

  • Energy Rater

    Blue Lotus
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennets
© Peter Bennets

Text description provided by the architects. Carefully designed to expose the beauty of raw concrete, Salmon Avenue by FGR Architects creates a strong design statement amongst its traditional Essendon neighbourhood. Designed as two halves, the northern wing is considered the private quarters and the rear southern aspect utilised as the living space. Salmon Avenue meets the client’s objective of expressing as much concrete as possible through the built form.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennets
© Peter Bennets

The home’s striking precast concrete façade immediately stands out, and is carefully crafted to showcase the material’s beauty in a simple, brutalist fashion. A strong design language is expressed via the unique elevation of the land paired with solid sheets of concrete, deliberately placed to allow for full privacy from the higher street and a sense of protection. Where the concrete sheets end, the form is carefully balanced by entire glass fillings supported by black steel frames.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennets
© Peter Bennets
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennets
© Peter Bennets

Contrasting the front portion of the home, the rear is elegantly crafted to include a light- filled kitchen and living area. Following the unique dialogue of the land, the back end steps down 1.2 metres to give privacy but also allow for open space.Outside, a single glazed pavilion overlooks a 15 metre pool with a large alfresco area, perfect for entertaining or providing space for children to play. The rear boundary of the home then backs onto neighbouring parkland creating stunning views and a feeling of openness.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennets
© Peter Bennets

Inside the home, sized at 460sqm, a sense of direction is immediately present, with deliberate raw concrete placement making up almost the entire interior walls. A distinct vanishing point has been created through the elevation of the home as the interior walls appear to cascade. At the entry, soaring six metre high ceilings create an incredible ambience and appreciation of the light-filled ceiling height to the living area.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennets
© Peter Bennets

There is a natural movement from the entry point to the kitchen then onto to the alfresco area, which features a large walk-in pantry and signature five metre long island bench made of insitu concrete. This flows through to the meal area wit ah fire pit, and finally the pool. Concrete has also been incorporated in the bathrooms, contrasted against oak to give a delicate softness. A subtle contrast is also achieved from dark timber finishes. Paired back, natural timber joinery can also be found throughout the rest of the home along with glass frames to support the volume and space.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennets
© Peter Bennets

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FGR Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Australia
Cite: "Salmon / FGR Architects" 01 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914044/salmon-fgr-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream