  A Downloadable Library of Free DWG Drawings by Flan Studio

A Downloadable Library of Free DWG Drawings by Flan Studio

A Downloadable Library of Free DWG Drawings by Flan Studio
A Downloadable Library of Free DWG Drawings by Flan Studio, © Flan Studio
© Flan Studio

Flan Studio has created a downloadable library of over 200 free drawings in DWG and PNG format. Established by Cem Ozan Cetintas and Alpkenan Koska, the drawings of people, animals, and nature have been created “to generate free-willed content for architects and designers.” Updated every month, the drawing subjects range from art installations and cooking to movies and vehicles.

The full range of drawings is available for viewing and download on the official website here. The endeavor by Flan Studio follows on from similar ventures such as archweb’s library of architectural drawings, and premium content libraries by Toffu and Studio Esinam.

© Flan Studio
© Flan Studio
© Flan Studio
© Flan Studio
© Flan Studio
© Flan Studio
© Flan Studio
© Flan Studio
