Treehouse / Atelier Victoria Migliore

Text description provided by the architects. On a hill in a pine forest, lost, among and in between trees, cozy and quiet, intimate and adventurous, moderne and eco-friendly the surrounding nature has shaped the Treehouse.

Located on a sandy ground, the treehouse was design as a light structure. Raised between 1 and 3 meters hight , deep screw piles elevate the house whilst preserving the the surrounding pine roots.

Shaped as a rectangular volume of burned wood carved by the trees as well as the light, the solid is composed by voids, the windows.

The views from theehouse are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house. In its center, in the patio , a suspended opened fishtank, leaving the rest of the house organize itself around it.

The project plays between inside and outside and combines the two by interweaving volumes drawn by an apparent carpentery, corner openings and trees crossing the wooden slab.