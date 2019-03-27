Cientocinco House / JAMStudio arquitectos + Ivanna Cresta

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the Northwest sector of the city of Córdoba. With an exclusive view of the San Martin Nature Reserve, and a geographical situation of ravines that add breadth to the landscape, the site speaks for itself.

In the pre-project stage, it was already easy to identify which were the "untouchable" points when drawing the first lines. The interesting thing arose when recognizing that they had opposite intentions. The visuals from the front suggest an extroverted house, while a Quebracho implanted in the middle of the lot promotes to generate a floor plan where all its environments incite to appreciate it.

The house has a "base" of concrete, where steel profiles are supported to hold a white volume that looks to the environment through a large window in Pinotea. In every detail Pinotea is present, and its interior is no exception. Wood cladding and wood furnitures prodives a warmth ambience that contrasts with the cold of concrete and steel.