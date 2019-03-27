World
Cientocinco House / JAMStudio arquitectos + Ivanna Cresta

Cientocinco House / JAMStudio arquitectos + Ivanna Cresta
Cientocinco House / JAMStudio arquitectos + Ivanna Cresta, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the Northwest sector of the city of Córdoba. With an exclusive view of the San Martin Nature Reserve, and a geographical situation of ravines that add breadth to the landscape, the site speaks for itself.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In the pre-project stage, it was already easy to identify which were the "untouchable" points when drawing the first lines. The interesting thing arose when recognizing that they had opposite intentions. The visuals from the front suggest an extroverted house, while a Quebracho implanted in the middle of the lot promotes to generate a floor plan where all its environments incite to appreciate it.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house has a "base" of concrete, where steel profiles are supported to hold a white volume that looks to the environment through a large window in Pinotea. In every detail Pinotea is present, and its interior is no exception. Wood cladding and wood furnitures prodives a warmth ambience that contrasts with the cold of concrete and steel. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

A set of trees at the bottom of the site and an unfavorable orientation, were reasons to propose the pool on the front of the plot. Playing with a landscaping in its maximum expression, it was possible to generate the privacy of a garden without breaking visuals, even though it is a few meters from the street.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

About this office
JAMStudio arquitectos
Office
Ivanna Cresta
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Cientocinco House / JAMStudio arquitectos + Ivanna Cresta" [Casa Cientocinco / JAMStudio arquitectos + Ivanna Cresta] 27 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913825/cientocinco-house-jamstudio-arquitectos-plus-ivanna-cresta/> ISSN 0719-8884

