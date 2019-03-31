Zorghotel Qaly Beersel / 51N4E

+ 20

Architects 51N4E

Location Beersel, Belgium

Category Hotels

Design Team Freek Persyn, Johan Anrys, Jan Opdekamp, Jan Haerens, Andri Haflidason

Area 10880.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Filip Dujardin

Structural Engineering ALL-INgeneering – Zoersel, Belgium

Technical Engineering Istema – Gent, Belgium

Acoustical Engineering De Fonseca – Meise, Belgium

Landscape Land9, Aldrik Heirman, Nazareth, Belgium

Consultants Probis Consulting, Geel, Belgium

Clients QALY Development More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On the rolling landscape of a former farmer’s field, today enclosed by suburban development, new care, and recreation center for the elderly takes form. The main challenge was the integration of a building program larger than the surrounding villa tissue without disturbing the suburban qualities of Beersel.

The plan is articulated in such a way as to leave breathing space between the new building and the surrounding urban tissue while realizing the necessary programme for a community with a growing need for such facilities. Its form frames a new park, the façade forms its background analogous to a kind of populated garden wall.

At the point where the building meets the public domain, it opens up formally and functionally, making a link between the world of the residents and the broader community; a place to meet, something which the area doesn’t have today. At a smaller scale, the resident’s windows are designed to be as inhabitable as possible; taking on the role of a piece of furniture, as well as a window out onto the world.