  7. Zorghotel Qaly Beersel / 51N4E

Zorghotel Qaly Beersel / 51N4E

  • 05:00 - 31 March, 2019
Zorghotel Qaly Beersel / 51N4E
Zorghotel Qaly Beersel / 51N4E, © Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

© Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin + 20

  • Architects

    51N4E

  • Location

    Beersel, Belgium

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Design Team

    Freek Persyn, Johan Anrys, Jan Opdekamp, Jan Haerens, Andri Haflidason

  • Area

    10880.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Filip Dujardin

  • Structural Engineering

    ALL-INgeneering – Zoersel, Belgium

  • Technical Engineering

    Istema – Gent, Belgium

  • Acoustical Engineering

    De Fonseca – Meise, Belgium

  • Landscape

    Land9, Aldrik Heirman, Nazareth, Belgium

  • Consultants

    Probis Consulting, Geel, Belgium

  • Clients

    QALY Development
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. On the rolling landscape of a former farmer’s field, today enclosed by suburban development, new care, and recreation center for the elderly takes form. The main challenge was the integration of a building program larger than the surrounding villa tissue without disturbing the suburban qualities of Beersel.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The plan is articulated in such a way as to leave breathing space between the new building and the surrounding urban tissue while realizing the necessary programme for a community with a growing need for such facilities. Its form frames a new park, the façade forms its background analogous to a kind of populated garden wall.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

At the point where the building meets the public domain, it opens up formally and functionally, making a link between the world of the residents and the broader community; a place to meet, something which the area doesn’t have today. At a smaller scale, the resident’s windows are designed to be as inhabitable as possible; taking on the role of a piece of furniture, as well as a window out onto the world.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Cite: "Zorghotel Qaly Beersel / 51N4E" 31 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913796/zorghotel-qaly-beersel-51n4e/> ISSN 0719-8884

