Zorghotel Qaly Beersel / 51N4E

-
Architects
-
LocationBeersel, Belgium
-
Category
-
Design TeamFreek Persyn, Johan Anrys, Jan Opdekamp, Jan Haerens, Andri Haflidason
-
Area10880.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Structural EngineeringALL-INgeneering – Zoersel, Belgium
-
Technical EngineeringIstema – Gent, Belgium
-
Acoustical EngineeringDe Fonseca – Meise, Belgium
-
LandscapeLand9, Aldrik Heirman, Nazareth, Belgium
-
ConsultantsProbis Consulting, Geel, Belgium
-
ClientsQALY Development
Text description provided by the architects. On the rolling landscape of a former farmer’s field, today enclosed by suburban development, new care, and recreation center for the elderly takes form. The main challenge was the integration of a building program larger than the surrounding villa tissue without disturbing the suburban qualities of Beersel.
The plan is articulated in such a way as to leave breathing space between the new building and the surrounding urban tissue while realizing the necessary programme for a community with a growing need for such facilities. Its form frames a new park, the façade forms its background analogous to a kind of populated garden wall.
At the point where the building meets the public domain, it opens up formally and functionally, making a link between the world of the residents and the broader community; a place to meet, something which the area doesn’t have today. At a smaller scale, the resident’s windows are designed to be as inhabitable as possible; taking on the role of a piece of furniture, as well as a window out onto the world.