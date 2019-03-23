Girassol Pavilion / Brasil Arquitetura

+ 26

Architects Brasil Arquitetura

Location São Paulo, São Paulo State, Brazil

Category Pavillion

Authors Francisco Fanucci, Marcelo Ferraz and Cicero Ferraz Cruz

Area 440.0 m2

Project Year 2004

Photographs Daniel Ducci

Team Bruno Levi, Gabriel Grinspum and Luciana Dornellas

Text description provided by the architects. A metallic structure gives to the discreet building support, accommodate at the unevenness ground in declivity, at Vila Madalena. It´s not a house, it´s not a club, it´s not a party hall, it´s not a gym, it´s not an atelier: it´s a little bit of each, all reunited, It has been called at the beginning of the process of Everything Pavillion.

Two big metallic flipped beams, à lá Mies van der Rohe at Crown Hall, support a straight roof with secondary metallic structure, as well, discharging all the weight to the ground in four metallic pillars. On both plot lateral borders, two big walls are structural elements, dividing the weight with the pillars and making the closure. The pillars have milestone function for the big metallic doors that open to front and back of the lot, big openings, as planes hangar, creating complete crossed ventilation and integrating internal and external spaces.

These doors, that measure approximately 3x3m with internal metallic structure, are closed by a configuration of panels, alternated between glass, flat steel sheet and can slide to any position is required on the big span of the shed structure. A concrete prop wall has the cut from ground adjustment and supports the front part of the structure.

On the program, a big kitchen, sauna, warm pool, spaces to rest and even living, spaces to create surround that we could call an indoor square. At the entrance, between the wall that closes the contact with the street, an intimate garden with a lot of vegetation and fish tanks. At the back, joining the big ‘square’ space and pool deck a backer–stair, like Alvar Aalto stairs, make a connection with a small soccer field finishing the uses. Multiple spaces, everything pavilion.