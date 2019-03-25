World
  Casa S / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

Casa S / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects

  01:00 - 25 March, 2019
Casa S / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects
Casa S / Christoffersen & Weiling Architects, © Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

© Tina Stephansen © Tina Stephansen © Tina Stephansen © Tina Stephansen + 21

© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

Text description provided by the architects. Casa S is located on a gorgeous plot with fantastic views, very close to the Bay of Aarhus. The house is designed for a family of five people. The key parameters behind the design of this house have been the views and proximity to the water, as well as the desire for a property that can elevate and enhance the joys of everyday life.

© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

The house has a simple aesthetic and classic design with clean lines and a material choice that is based on the character of its surroundings and a desire to use as few materials as possible. The dialogue between mass and void defines the character and atmosphere of the project, not only in plan but also in the façade and the three-dimensional composition.

© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

The extended and textured brick volumes are interchanged with large openings according to the different internal spaces, making a balanced arrangement of architectural elements. In the interior, the presence of the soft greyish brick texture accentuates the purity and sobriety of the spaces.

© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

The interior design is directly related to the architectural expression of the house, not only by the composition of the spaces around masses, voids, and long walls but also through a fine selection of sober and natural materials. The floor, of wide planks of solid pine, defines a soft atmosphere in combination with minimal glass panels, white lacquered doors, and countertops in grey quartzite stone. The result is a tactile architectural experience that heightens the contemporary soul of the house.

© Tina Stephansen
© Tina Stephansen

