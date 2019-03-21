World
  7. Audisan House / em-estudio

Audisan House / em-estudio

  • 10:00 - 21 March, 2019
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Audisan House / em-estudio
Audisan House / em-estudio, © Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle

  • Architects

    em-estudio

  • Location

    Zapopan, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Design Team

    Francisco Javier Esqueda Martínez, Ivan Esqueda Martínez, Gala Sánchez Renero, Berenice Galindo

  • Area

    620.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle

  • Interior Design

    Tónico Visual

  • Structures

    Grupo Acero y Concreto. Domingo Uriarte

  • Engineering

    Francisco Ramirez
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located west of Guadalajara, Jalisco, in a private subdivision overlooking a forest that borders a golf course.

The concept of the project arises from a reinterpretation of the traditional Mexican houses, where public and private spaces revolve around a central courtyard.

© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle

The facade towards the street is composed of two solid volumes that generate access to the house in their intersection. The entrance to the house goes through a small square located one meter below street level, from which one ascends to a vestibule that leads to a staircase that connects the top floor, where the bedrooms are located, and the ground floor, where the social areas of the house are located.

© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle

The ground floor of the project is situated half a floor below street level and half a floor above the golf course, which the property faces. It is on this floor that the home offices, family room, living room, dining room and kitchen are organized around a central courtyard with an internal corridor. This courtyard visually connects all the spaces and provides a landscape of its own for the house.

© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle

The living room is located at the centre of the project in a double-height space through which the outer forest permeates into the interior. The double height is crossed by a bridge that connects the children's bedrooms on the top floor with the master bedroom and the gym.

© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle

The rear volume that turns towards the forest consists of a stone base, with the volume of the master bedroom prostrated in cantilever and with double height windows dividing the room.

© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle
© Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle

Cite: "Audisan House / em-estudio" [Casa Audisan / em-estudio] 21 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913600/audisan-house-em-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

