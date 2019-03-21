World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners Design Arching Residential Building in Moscow

Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners Design Arching Residential Building in Moscow

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners Design Arching Residential Building in Moscow
Save this picture!
Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners Design Arching Residential Building in Moscow, Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR
Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR

Architectural bureau Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners have unveiled their concept for a new residential building on a high-density plot in the central district of Moscow. Situated along a river embankment, the scheme seeks to create a strong functional and visual connection between itself and the surrounding context.

The 14-story scheme seeks to enhance the public realm by creating a courtyard with a pedestrian alley, weaving around the scheme’s arch façade to connect with the embankment. The positioning of the courtyard alley also establishes a new visual experience not currently realized: a two-point perspective from the courtyard to the river.

Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR + 14

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR
Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR

The building’s façade has been designed in collaboration with French studio Antonini Darmon, forming a pattern that responds to functional and aesthetic challenges. Formed of monolithic white concrete, the façade is formed of three types of arches with different proportions, generating varied readings of the scheme. From the embankment side, the façade strikes a solemn, elegant tone, while the courtyard view is calm and peaceful.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR
Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR

Inside, 65 apartments vary between 100 and 600 square meters, spread across 14 floors. The façade’s largest arches contain the apartment common room windows looking over the river, while the bedroom windows overlook the quiet courtyard. In addition to its residential function, the scheme contains underground parking for 132 vehicles.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR
Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR

The scheme is expected to be completed in 2020.

News via: Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Maria Erman
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Maria Erman. "Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners Design Arching Residential Building in Moscow" 21 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913568/tsimailo-lyashenko-and-partners-design-arching-residential-building-in-moscow/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream