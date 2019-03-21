Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners Design Arching Residential Building in Moscow

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, by MIR

Architectural bureau Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners have unveiled their concept for a new residential building on a high-density plot in the central district of Moscow. Situated along a river embankment, the scheme seeks to create a strong functional and visual connection between itself and the surrounding context.

The 14-story scheme seeks to enhance the public realm by creating a courtyard with a pedestrian alley, weaving around the scheme’s arch façade to connect with the embankment. The positioning of the courtyard alley also establishes a new visual experience not currently realized: a two-point perspective from the courtyard to the river.

The building’s façade has been designed in collaboration with French studio Antonini Darmon, forming a pattern that responds to functional and aesthetic challenges. Formed of monolithic white concrete, the façade is formed of three types of arches with different proportions, generating varied readings of the scheme. From the embankment side, the façade strikes a solemn, elegant tone, while the courtyard view is calm and peaceful.

Inside, 65 apartments vary between 100 and 600 square meters, spread across 14 floors. The façade’s largest arches contain the apartment common room windows looking over the river, while the bedroom windows overlook the quiet courtyard. In addition to its residential function, the scheme contains underground parking for 132 vehicles.

The scheme is expected to be completed in 2020.

