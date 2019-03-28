World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. New Zealand
  5. Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Tūranga Christchurch Central Library / SHL

Tūranga Christchurch Central Library / SHL

  • 17:00 - 28 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tūranga Christchurch Central Library / SHL
Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

© Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk + 32

  • Client

    Christchurch City Council

  • Principal Collaborating Architect

    Architectus

  • Main Contractor

    Southbase Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Lewis Bradford Consulting Engineers Ltd

  • Cultural Consultants

    Matapopore Charitable Trust
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. Early in the design process, the architects collaborated with Matapopore Charitable Trust, an organization whose objective is to ensure the values, aspirations and narratives of the local Ngāi Tūāhuriri people are realised throughout the recovery of Christchurch. Their influence on the design of the building is substantial—from building materials to physical orientation, there is a rich tapestry of ancestry, traditional knowledge, and culture woven throughout Tūranga.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

This cultural representation is first evident in the golden veil that cloaks the building in a striking, graphic façade. Its visual quality intensifies at sunset when the day’s last rays of light draw out a depth of sheen. The vacillating form of the veil is inspired by the surrounding rolling hills that can be seen from the upper floors of the library, and the long, thick blades of the local harakeke flax that is a fundamental natural resource for traditional cultural practices.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

As library-goers approach the building, they are drawn into the informal, welcoming entrance that connects the library with Cathedral Square and surrounding buildings. The ground floor is a continuation of the public realm of the square, which is one of Christchurch’s key urban spaces for public gatherings, events, markets and performances. The open, inviting entrance evokes the important cultural concept of whakamanuhiri, the warm and welcoming ‘bringing-in’ of arriving visitors.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Inside the entrance is a café, as well as a technology and innovation zone that features a seven-metre, state-of-the-art touchscreen wall. The reception area wall is adorned with a striking graphic that depicts local birds on a journey of discovery, searching into the unknown. Across the space at the main lift core, this design extends vertically upwards through all floors with multi-coloured transitions of flora and fauna important to Ngāi Tahu, the local Māori tribe.

Save this picture!

In an effort to enhance the civic activities of Cathedral Square, the second level houses a Community Arena—a space for the people of Christchurch to discuss, debate, share, and celebrate. The Community Arena is expressed as a distinct volume within the form of the library, and is positioned to maximise its visual connection to the square. The second level of the library is also home to Ngā Purapura, a children’s area named for Ngāi Tahu ancestral traditions. Ngā Purapura includes a children’s reading cave and an activity room.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Ascending further into the library, the upper three floors house various book collections, staff offices, meeting and study rooms, a production studio, a computer lab, and a music studio among other functions. The building’s five levels are connected by a grand, staggered atrium featuring a social staircase for gathering, reading, and resting.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Tūranga was constructed to very stringent performance criteria, and is designed to sustain minimal structural damage during a large earthquake thanks to an integrated, self-centering mechanism that allows the building to sway and then return to its original position.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

Part of the innovative set up is a seismic force-resisting system made up of a series of large-scale concrete walls that can rock and shift to isolate the building from peak earthquake accelerations during a significant seismic event. Each wall has high tensile, pre-tensioned steel cables that clamp the wall to the foundations with approximately 1,000 tonnes of force per wall. The stretch of these cables return the building to its original position after an earthquake, ensuring the library will stand as a unifying landmark in Christchurch for generations to come.

Save this picture!
© Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library New Zealand
Cite: "Tūranga Christchurch Central Library / SHL" 28 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913444/turanga-christchurch-central-library-shl/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream