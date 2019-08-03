World
Bužanova Apartments / 3LHD

  02:00 - 3 August, 2019
  Curated by María Francisca González
Bužanova Apartments / 3LHD
© Jure Živković
  • Project Team

    Saša Begović, Tatjana Grozdanić Begović, Marko Dabrović, Silvije Novak, Marijana Pivac, Vibor Granić, Nevena Kuzmanić, Jure Živković, Nives Krsnik Rister, Dora Bilandžić, Ema Gerovac

  • Project team collaborators

    Koraljka Brebrić Kleončić

  • Project team VMD

    Majda Vidović, Anton Vidak, Ana Serdar

  • Artistic murals

    Jelena Bando, Ena Jurov, Mario Kolarić, Miron Milić

  • Signage and environmental graphics design

    Dora Bilandžić, Adriana Pavelić

  • Landscape design

    Mislav Deželić

  • Traffic planning project

    Boris Leović

  • Building physics

    Željko Sušić

  • Structural engineering

    Damir Džakić

  • Foundation pit protection, geomechanical project

    Živko Mihovilović

  • HVAC

    Tomislav Hanžek

  • Drainage and hydrant network

    Goran Suša

  • Electrical engineering

    Matej Lijović

  • Elevators

    Marin Blažetić

  • Sprinkler installation

    Marko Balen

  • Shelter project

    Ivan Samac

  • Geodetic survey

    Roni Mahić

  • Fire safety, health and safety project

    Goran Kosović

  • Site supervision

    VMD Projekt

  • Main contractor

    Team Građenje

  • Subcontractors

    KFK d.o.o, Pana stolarija d.o.o, Econ d.o.o
    More Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Bužanova Apartments is a new housing block developed in cooperation with the client, VMD model. It is situated in the center of Zagreb, five minutes walking distance from Kvaternik Square, in a quiet street with an abundance of greenery, but within reach of the city bustle. The architectural concept of the building is inspired by the pure form of Zagreb Lower Town blocks. With classic elegance and proportion of openings, the block consists of two volumes on the corner of two peaceful, urban green streets. A load-bearing façade and central structural cores with staircases allow flexible and adaptable apartment floorplans. They can be easily transformed and personalized according to client ideas.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Large window openings positioned within emphasized frames are the key feature of the facade design. The idea behind these large openings that combine windows, balconies and loggias was to create interiors flooded with natural light that provide beautiful views. Reinforcing the purity of the structure's form, the facade features only two materials: aluminium window frames and ceramic tiles. The project offers a higher standard of living, apart from spacious apartments and large windows it has additional specific features. The ground floor with commercial and hospitality amenities is public, the entrance lobbies for residents are separate and private. Each of the entrance spaces is painted with a mural done by a selected young Croatian artist, further enhancing the living experience. A garage for all of the residential units and commercial spaces is located underground, together with other service and technical facilities and storage units.

Section
Section
Apartments vary in structure and size, from the smallest with 75m2 to the largest penthouse with 220m2. Each apartment has an outdoor open-air space: a loggia, balcony or a terrace for enjoying the peace and greenery that surround the block. Panoramic large windows open the interiors and allow communication with the environment. Apartment units are furnished with high quality equipment to ensure maximum comfort of living.

3LHD
