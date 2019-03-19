East Parking Building of Sanya Phoenix International Airport / Jing Studio

+ 13

Architects Jing Studio

Location Phoenix Road, Tianya , Sanya, Hainan, China

Category Parking

Lead Architects Zheng Hu

Design Team Jieqing Yang, Yunlong Xia, Xin Zhang

Client Hainan Airlines

Cooperator CCDI Zhudi Urban Space Design Center

Area 44906.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Chao Zhang, Tian Mai

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the eastern end of the airport area, with a main road to the north, a internal road to the south, and facing the new-build complex building to the west，the T3 terminal building to the south. The tusk is to solve the current traffic congestion as well as to expand parking spaces. Due to the growing traffic pressure, the complex building and the parking building are urgently demanded.

Traffic solution

The plan is to build six-story volume considering the future passenger capacity, building code and parking efficiency. In order toestablish an effective traffic circulation, the building volumes are elevated and connected on the second floor, which release a continuous ground floor space for organizing and dredging functional traffics such us taxis, buses, social vehicles, logistics vehicles etc. The building volume also setback to the airport road on the south side, expanding the length of the lane to meet the needs of the drop off interface.

Strategy

It took only four months for the construction of the main structure, and two month in use later. As the building was under a limited cost and time, the overall design strategies are as follows: none basement, integrated facade and structure, architecture as landscape.

The soil of the site is mainly coarse sand and sandy clay, which has good bearing capacity and can be used as a natural foundation. The building floors are all above ground, and the structure uses an independent column foundation, to avoid the excavation of the basement.

The edge of the slab is thickened to form a flower pond, combined structure and building envelope; the arrangement of the flower pool is arranged in a patchwork manner, creating a vertical greenery for the parking space, and also decorate the building itself as opposite scenery for other buildings.

Using innovative construction processes such as bare concrete and external paint, the building had achieved a decent quality with a limited budget. After the early running-in in the construction of the complex building, the team cooperates skillfully, witch results in a high planarity of the cast-in-place concrete which can achieve fine facade effect through simple brushing.

Climate

The double-layer flower pool resists the direct sunlight while provides good ventilation, creating a cool shade area; the abundant soil depth insurances the daily encirclement of the green plant with simple irrigation system, bringing a continuous landscaping to the monotonous parking floor. By inducing nature into the space, created a semi-outdoor functional building, adapt to the tropical maritime climate of Sanya.