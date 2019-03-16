World
Sandis / Stefan Hitthaler + EM2

© Renè Riller
© Renè Riller

© Renè Riller

© Renè Riller
© Renè Riller

Text description provided by the architects. The new residential and commercial building "Sandis" borders with the immediate village center of Sand in Taufers. South there is the so-called "Postbauten" (post office buildings) on the southern edge of the village. These are an ensemble of buildings from the turn of the century, that represented the center of Sandner tourism until the 70s of the last century and which have been empty ever since. The two new buildings are located directly behind. They are slightly rotated in relation to each other and positioned at the northern edge of the building plot, accompany Otthental street towards the southeast and spatially define the public green area located north of it.

© Renè Riller
© Renè Riller
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Renè Riller
© Renè Riller

With their five floors, the buildings are similar to the height of the surrounding buildings and their volumes are related to the large-volume buildings that characterize the center of Sand. The choice to do an aboveground separation of the all volume into two building volumes, as well as the relative height with ground floor and 4 upper floors, was developed in coordination with the State Advisory Council for Building Culture and Landscape, the Office for Monument Protection and a representative of Spatial Planning Administration. 

© Renè Riller
© Renè Riller

Aim:
The aim was the construction of a residential and commercial building in the center of Sand in Taufers. On the west side of the building, a total of five business premises of different sizes are accommodated on the ground floor and the 1st basement floor. You can access to these spaces from the Northside. The ground floor and on all floors above the volume facing to the village center, there are a total of 34 apartments of different sizes. You can access two stairwells and a lift for the disabled. The vertical access elements also lead up to the second and third basement floors, where there are parking spaces and cellars. The parking spaces required for the shops are also provided in the 2nd basement. 

© Renè Riller
© Renè Riller

Construction method:
The new building is designed as a "massive" building as well as the massiveness of the surrounding buildings. The facades has two different characteristics. The North-East and west facades are designed as a "hard facades, as a plaster facades” with holes pattern for the different window sizes. The three different windows typologies are oriented towards the rooms behind and form an irregular facade rhythm. The South facade, on the other hand, is "soft" and consists of wooden loggias and glass prominent or recessed in the plaster facade.

© Renè Riller
© Renè Riller

Cite: "Sandis / Stefan Hitthaler + EM2" 16 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

