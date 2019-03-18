World
  7. The Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects + Moshe Zur Architects

The Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects + Moshe Zur Architects

  • 00:00 - 18 March, 2019
The Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects + Moshe Zur Architects
The Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects + Moshe Zur Architects, © Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

  • Architects

    Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects and Planners, Moshe Zur Architects

  • Location

    Timna, Israel

  • Category

    Airport

  • Architects / Design and Planning Management

    Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects and Planners, in partnership with Moshe Zur Architects

  • Design Team

    (Mann Shinar) Barak Levy, Ofir Zak, Eitan Aviram, Martin Neiman, Neta Sverdlov, Efrat Hakerem, Ohad Gilo, Michal Weinshtock, Oded Narkis, Hadar Rothschild Antman, Tomme Omer, Kfir Galatia Azulay (Moshe Zur) Tal Goldenberg, Uri Shakory, Jonathan Cohen, Keren Joseph, Daniel Kaszab, Rami Hod, Stas Yaakovsky, Avi Matyas, Erez Shani, Hilki Amrani, Dan Perry

  • Area

    92000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Hufton + Crow

  • Client

    Israel Airports Authority (IAA) Yaacov Ganot, Directing Manager Rafi Elbaz, Deputy Director General of Engineering & Planning Division

  • Design Manager

    Amir Mann

  • Partner Architects in Charge

    Amir Mann, Moshe Zur, Ami Shinar, Orna Zur, Noam Zevulun, Ori Gat, Shemaya Serfaty, Asaf Mann

  • Project Director

    Noam Zevulun

  • Design Leaders

    Asaf Mann, Liran Benami, Shemaya Serfaty

  • Project Architects

    Yacob Tirosh, Slavik Chokler, Kobi Ezra, Yair Shmueli

  • Furniture Design

    Maya Mann, Ori Cohen

  • Landscape architect

    TeMA - urban landscape design

  • Planning Management

    Groisman Engineering LTD. Construction Management

  • Construction Management

    Gadish-Baran Partnership

  • Construction Manager

    Eng. Ron Havatzelet

  • Aviation Consultant

    Arup London with Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects and Planners

  • Baggage Handling

    Case Technologies engineering and consulting

  • Structural engineering

    Ben Avraham S. Engineering LTD.

  • Sanitary Planning

    Sanit Consulting Engineers LTD.

  • Air Conditioning

    HRVAC Consulting Engineering Co. LTD.

  • Water, Sewage, Hydrology & Drainage Engineering

    Lavi - Natif Consulting Engineers LTD.

  • Electricity

    D. Bar-Akiva Consulting Engineers LTD.

  • Fire Safety

    S. Netantel Engineers & Consultants LTD.

  • Communication and teleprocessing

    Dong Systems LTD.

  • Roads and Runways

    Peter Leibovich Engineers LTD.

  • Environmental engineering

    Assa Aharoni Consulting Engineering LTD.

  • Elevators

    Eng. S. Lustig - Consulting Engineers LTD.

  • Lighting

    Lighting Design Collective LTD

  • Structural protection

    K.A.M.N Structural Protection Company LTD.

  • Traffic Engineering

    Dagesh Engineering Traffic & Road Design LTD.

  • Security

    Sdema Group LTD.

  • Bids and Assesment

    Gimzu Nihulit LTD.

  • Sealing

    Bitelman Architects LTD.

  • Signage

    Misholy Lash Designers

  • Aluminum Construction

    Landman Aluminum LTD.

  • Connection and Navigation systems

    Peleg – Advanced Travel Solutions

  • Kitchens and Catering

    Dror Food Service Consultant LTD.

  • Site Area

    505.4 ha
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Hufton + Crow
Text description provided by the architects. The Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport was designed by Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects and Planners in partnership with Moshe Zur Architects. The Airport, servicing the Red Sea resort city of Eilat and surrounding region, was commissioned by the Israel Airport Authority (IAA) and was handled from A to Z by the architects in their role as Design Managers. Located in Timna, it is Israel's first civil airport built from scratch ("greenfield").

© Hufton + Crow
The Airport features a 45,000 sqm Passenger Terminal Building, a 3,600 m. long Runway and Taxiway, alongside 40 Aprons, allowing for domestic and international traffic. The two Support Structures to the north and south of the Terminal measure a combined 36,210 sqm with a 45 m. high Air Control Tower.

© Hufton + Crow
Diagram 06
Diagram 06
© Hufton + Crow
The architects developed a unique and minimal design language influenced by the futuristic world of aviation and its seemingly timeless natural desert surrounding. The decision of the IAA to appoint the architects as design managers responsible for budget, program, and planning schedule, allowed for the architects to implement the design across the entire airport - from the various buildings to each individual check-in counter, unifying the airport under one unique holistic design. 

© Hufton + Crow
Plan 0
Plan 0
© Hufton + Crow
The mushroom-like rock formations found in Israel's National Timna Park served as inspiration for the initial geometry of the Passenger Terminal Building as a self-shading volume. Just as the rocks are shaped by the "natural movements" of wind and water, the Terminal's opaque volume was carved by the "natural movements" of the passenger traffic. Glass curtain walls were inserted, surrounding patios that introduce the natural desert landscaping into the building. These serve as light wells allowing natural light into the depths of the Terminal, instead of the commonly used skylights, impossible within such climate conditions.

© Hufton + Crow
The Terminal's envelope consists of a steel and concrete skeleton structure, cladded to the exterior with insulating aluminum triangular panels, continuous from wall to roof that create one single mass. Towards the interior, the building's volume is hollowed out and the envelope is cladded in a contrasting bamboo-wood, uniting the ceiling and walls over one continuous space.

© Hufton + Crow
The Terminal building's minimalist interior scheme is based on a tightly organized high-ceilinged hall with low-level furniture and pavilions acting as dividers. Its entire infrastructure is hidden on a lower level. This allows for the roof to be free of any technical equipment as a fifth façade viewed from the airplane window, and for all passenger processes to be efficiently on one single level.

© Hufton + Crow
The landscape design development drew inspiration from the existing river delta fan created by the mountain flooding into the desert valley. Thus, the delicately winding paths of the parking lot and the landscape development follow the shape of the natural spill from the streams. In addition, local plant seeds were harvested and preserved at the site, grown and incubated in greenhouses during the years of construction, and finally returned to their original location, to serve as the desert vegetation lining the airport's landscape.

Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects and Planners
Moshe Zur Architects
Cite: "The Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects + Moshe Zur Architects" 18 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

