World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. South Korea
  5. ArchiWorkshop
  6. 2017
  7. Camptong Island and Museum / ArchiWorkshop

Camptong Island and Museum / ArchiWorkshop

  • 21:00 - 18 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Camptong Island and Museum / ArchiWorkshop
Save this picture!
Camptong Island and Museum / ArchiWorkshop, © Jungho Jung
© Jungho Jung

© Jungho Jung © Jungho Jung © Jungho Jung © Jungho Jung + 28

  • Architects

    ArchiWorkshop

  • Location

    Cheongpyeong-myeon, Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

  • Category

    Gallery

  • Lead Architects

    Hee-Jun SIM, Su-Jeong PARK

  • Design Team

    Kang-Min LEE, Yoo-mi CHAE

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jungho Jung
Save this picture!
© Jungho Jung
© Jungho Jung

Text description provided by the architects. When I visited the triangular site in Cheongpyeong Lake, I felt as if I was floating on the lake. It was like standing on a prow. The whole site was composed of gneiss, giving it an image of hard and solid earth. Inspired by the land, we started the master plan for a unique leisure experience. The site is about 2,500 pyeong (approx 8,264.5m2), largely divided into exterior space, art gallery, restaurant, welcome center, and glamping area. Access circulation is divided into public areas, open to everyone; the art gallery, which is semi-public; and glamping zones, used as private accommodation for guests. Boulders, which consist of rocks that settled down there, were reinterpreted as a platform that overlooks the lake, i.e. an open square.

Save this picture!
© Jungho Jung
© Jungho Jung

The spaces required were realized as places embedded in the rock. It is designed so that the architecture is not exposed, but made in the earth, where the roof of the space is the platform, or the square. Stairs, floors and ramps were made using rocks from the site, so that actions such as walking barefoot and lying on the ground would take place in the outdoor space.

Save this picture!
© Jungho Jung
© Jungho Jung
Save this picture!
Museum section
Museum section
Save this picture!
© Jungho Jung
© Jungho Jung

The space is largely divided into 12 sequences, that is, it has various sense of place, and it is planned so that visitors experience it naturally. The sequence is as follows. Birch forest parking area, Folding screen rock path, Welcome Center, Folding screen rock trail, Rock amphitheater, Small plaza, Restaurant, Open square, Art gallery, Cliff glamping, Active barge, Cheongpyeong Lake waterside trail

Save this picture!
© Jungho Jung
© Jungho Jung

The open square was placed at a height lower than the glamping area, overlooking the Cheongpyeong Lake. In addition, it utilizes the architectural structure of the folding screen rock and welcome center to prevent noise pollution from the road, making it a protected space. To think about the light and sound of a place, and to create a unified landscape in which natural and artificial elements exist in harmony. The sense of place changes constantly according to the appearance of nature, and such change solidifies the sense of place. We dreamed of a place that is not crude despite being in a commercial program and believe that such a place will lead to more visits and move people’s hearts. This was what we, ArchiWorkshop aimed for.

Save this picture!
© Jungho Jung
© Jungho Jung

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ArchiWorkshop
Office

Products:

Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery South Korea
Cite: "Camptong Island and Museum / ArchiWorkshop" 18 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913187/camptong-island-and-museum-archiworkshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream