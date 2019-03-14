World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. JUMP Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. C47 / JUMP Arquitectos

C47 / JUMP Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
C47 / JUMP Arquitectos
Save this picture!
C47 / JUMP Arquitectos, Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos

Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos + 21

  • Construction

    Gedesa Jorge Ossa

  • Structural Engineering

    Rodrigo Rico
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. When we visited the land for the first time, we saw a series of specific details that we liked a lot, such as the presence of a forest with native species and the natural shape of the land on which the house was to be built. We decided from the beginning that the topographical form should be preserved in its entirety without any alteration.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos

he natural slope and ditches where the water runs in the rainy season were the morphological characteristics that would not be modified, on the contrary, it made us think that the spatial scheme of the house should be from three volumes connected by bridges . So the terrain would remain the same. Once this path was found, we did several explorations to work the architectural program according to the volumetric fragmentation. For the inhabitants of the house this idea of having spaces connected by bridges, but at the same time totally independent, they found it very interesting, above all, to change the relationship with the landscape and space in very short distances.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos

Another important aspect in the configuration of the geometric shape and the materiality of the house was the climate. The region in which the house is located, usually has temperatures that can be very low, especially at night. We decided to make a careful handling in the proportion and location of the spans in the 3 volumes looking for a thermal equilibrium. The openings sometimes continue up to the roof, perforating the inclined plane to achieve effective light inputs and create specific glances on some neighboring hills and the nearby forest. This house is a small piece of concrete carved to the measure of its inhabitants and the landscape that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos
Cortesía de JUMP Arquitectos

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
JUMP Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Colombia
Cite: "C47 / JUMP Arquitectos" [C47 / JUMP Arquitectos] 14 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913181/c47-jump-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream