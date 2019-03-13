World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Archiblox Pty Ltd
  6. 2018
  7. Fish Creek House / Archiblox Pty Ltd

Fish Creek House / Archiblox Pty Ltd

  • 20:00 - 13 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Fish Creek House / Archiblox Pty Ltd
Save this picture!
Fish Creek House / Archiblox Pty Ltd, © Armelle Habib
© Armelle Habib

© Armelle Habib © Armelle Habib © Armelle Habib © Armelle Habib + 28

Save this picture!
© Armelle Habib
© Armelle Habib

Text description provided by the architects. Among towering trees of Fish Creek sits a small, off-the-grid holiday home that eschews clichés of traditional beachside escapes - a sustainable haven where land meets the sea. The house sits sympathetically with the landscape, a modern shed-like structure. It's distinct Australian vernacular, originates from the corrugated Woodland Grey Colorbond cladding, timber, and natural materials and colors both inside and out. The home blends the warmth of the land & cool elements of the ocean.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

The Fish Creek House was designed to maximize sustainability & liveability. Careful positioning takes full advantage of natural cooling, heating, and lighting. The sleeping module was placed on the north-west side to provide privacy, views, and protection from cold winter winds. The living zone takes advantage of cooling summer cross breezes thanks to accurately located windows and glass sliding doors. Raking ceilings were chosen to maximize sunlight inside during winter. A Pergola and awnings help protect from the summer sun, keeping the living area cool.

Save this picture!
© Armelle Habib
© Armelle Habib

Carbon neutral materials were selected throughout providing health benefits to residents and have impact lightly on the environment. This home pushes limits of eco-luxe on a budget, by using carefully selected finishes and considered design. The metallic chimney is stylish while acting as the main heating source for the home. The master suites addition of a skylight lets in natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting and offers stargazing at night. A secluded decking with outdoor bath fed from rainwater offers another element of simple extravagance.

Save this picture!
© Armelle Habib
© Armelle Habib
Save this picture!
Kitchen Layout
Kitchen Layout

The interior skin was coated in Dulux Army Fatigue, including doors, walls, architraves and skirting. The soothing grass green wholeheartedly submerges occupants into the earth, creating an intimate and nurturing space. This harmonious color has a refreshing personality and is bold in its quantity but complementary to the blackbutt timber floors, metallic coppers, tans and matte black finishes in the kitchen. Creamy ceilings in Dulux Natural White add lightness and relief to the rustic color scheme, creating a sense of height and space.

Save this picture!
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Rippled Woodland Grey cladding, echoes the ocean, stormy skies, and the vertical patterns and tones in the forest surrounding. Strong and robust in color, assisting to define its minimal shapes to hold up against the harsh conditions the region endures. The Dulux Black Ace window shrouds, frames, pergola and flashings outline the building against the sky. The dark exterior highlights the vibrant interior via expansive glazing.

Save this picture!
© Armelle Habib
© Armelle Habib
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1

The color palette was derived from the landscape to enhance the harmonious dialogue between residents and the environment. Designed to be a sanctuary, to reduce stress, encourage creativity and clarity, while energizing the occupants to grow with the modular refuge. The native scheme respects the origins of the land, mirroring its habitat and inspiring wellbeing through the use of masculine tones externally and warm, calming shades internally.

Save this picture!
© Armelle Habib
© Armelle Habib

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Archiblox Pty Ltd
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Fish Creek House / Archiblox Pty Ltd" 13 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913125/fish-creek-house-archiblox-pty-ltd/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream