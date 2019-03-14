World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. United States
  5. Sean O'Neill
  6. 2018
  7. Elsewhere Cabin A / Sean O'Neill

Elsewhere Cabin A / Sean O'Neill

  • 16:00 - 14 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Elsewhere Cabin A / Sean O'Neill
Save this picture!
Elsewhere Cabin A / Sean O'Neill, © Sean O’Neill
© Sean O’Neill

© Sean O’Neill © Sean O’Neill © Sean O’Neill © Sean O’Neill + 30

Save this picture!
© Sean O’Neill
© Sean O’Neill

Text description provided by the architects. Elsewhere, an Austin-area vacation rental company, commissioned Sean O’Neill to design their first cabin. The goal was to create a compact living space with everything one would need for a weekend of focus and fresh air. The atmosphere the architect aimed to recreate was that of a Texas porch. It’s a serene feeling of sitting outside in the heat, the breeze, and the rain under the shade of a roof. A 10' folding glass wall allows the entire living space to become a porch.

Save this picture!
© Sean O’Neill
© Sean O’Neill
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Sean O’Neill
© Sean O’Neill

It was important the cabins be functional off-grid. This would give guests a greater sense of detachment and allow periodic relocation. To this end, the architect designed the cabin on a trailer base with on-board utilities. Solar panels provide power for lighting, hot water, and wifi. The bathroom has a waterless toilet and a shower and sink fed by an on-board water tank.

Save this picture!
© Sean O’Neill
© Sean O’Neill
Save this picture!
Bathroom Section
Bathroom Section
Save this picture!
© Sean O’Neill
© Sean O’Neill

On the inside, the architect avoided filling the miniature space with normal-sized house furnishings. Instead, he outfitted it with integrated, compact, multi-purpose components. A singular surface transitions from desk to sofa to kitchen counter. The living space and kitchen counter surface continues into the bathroom. A frosted glass panel provides a faint view of the continued surface on the other side.

Save this picture!
© Sean O’Neill
© Sean O’Neill

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sean O'Neill
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential United States
Cite: "Elsewhere Cabin A / Sean O'Neill" 14 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913118/elsewhere-cabin-a-sean-oneill/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream