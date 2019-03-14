House Ym / Hideo Arao Architects Office

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. A detached house built in a quiet uphill neighborhood in Takarazuka. This highly-elevated platform of residential land has the unique view of airplanes landing and taking off from Osaka Airport's runways as its everyday scenery.

This house was planned to make the most possible use of this view while reflecting the various scenes of the client's daily lifestyle. The aim was to clearly delineate private and public without making the layout too complicated, and have the public area arranged so that all of it is visible regardless of where you are standing within it.

The height was carefully adjusted so the whole house would fit perfectly into the existing scenery, with a triangular shape which traces the surrounding geographical features, and a loose, flowing connection to the road in front. Red cedar surrounds the interior space, implementing the client's wish for a house with the scent of wood, and actively using construction materials as a design feature.