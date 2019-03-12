World
Epítész Studio Publishes Proposal for the Hungarian Museum of Transport

Epítész Studio Publishes Proposal for the Hungarian Museum of Transport
Save this picture!
Epítész Studio Publishes Proposal for the Hungarian Museum of Transport, © építész stúdió
© építész stúdió

Hungarian firm építész studio has revealed their design for the New Museum of Transport in Hungary, a scheme which was placed third in an international competition won by Diller Scofidio + Renfro. The építész scheme imagined a new structure placed perpendicular to the existing building on the site, with the two buildings intertwined into one system.

The new series of structures manifest as a virtual continuation of the former head building on the street side, with a band-like entrance canopy linking the old and new units on the railway side. Intersecting the old and new buildings, a “Recreation Bridge” connects to the existing static volume to the dynamic additions.

© építész stúdió

Save this picture!
© építész stúdió
© építész stúdió

The striped construction of the existing Diesel Hall is the most marked on the layout, manifesting as a static volume with moderate height differences. In contrast, the articulation of the volumes in the new building vary radically in height and length, intensified by a vertical Network Tower. The imposing tower not only offers long distance views but becomes a marker for the entire project when viewed from afar.

Save this picture!
© építész stúdió
© építész stúdió

Meanwhile, the floating “Future Tube” seeks to dramatically define the scheme when viewed from close up. The Tube’s unusual length and hovering action evoke curiosity and indicate the existence of something special lying inside. At the end of the Tube, a large, ever-changing screen acts as an info board, a design element, and an advertising platform for the museum.

Save this picture!
© építész stúdió
© építész stúdió

The scheme is constructed of typical industrial materials derived from existing buildings, such as reinforced concrete skeletons, brick walls, painted steel, and glass. Across the façade, a metal sheet cover creates an “exquisite public building appearance while respecting the industrial heritage […] a quality material that is durable, lasting, and needs little or no maintenance.”

Save this picture!
© építész stúdió
© építész stúdió

The floor plan of the existing Diesel Hall has been reordered for hygiene, safety, accessibility, and aesthetic reasons while maintaining the existing character through retained ceramic tiling. Materials derived from demolition within the hall are repurposed across the site, while recycled ground yellow ceramic is added to a concrete mixture to produce a yellow hue. Inside the Great Exhibition Hall, a changing set of vehicles such as old trams and buses are placed at a prominent position to the street.

Save this picture!
© építész stúdió
© építész stúdió

The competition for the design of the museum was won by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with a design using the idea of ground transportation as a central organizing principle, highlighting the central role of the ground in urban planning and infrastructure. The DS+R design de-familiarizes ground by excavating, lifting, and cutting to produce unexpected environments.

Save this picture!
© építész stúdió
© építész stúdió

News via: építész studio

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Epítész Studio Publishes Proposal for the Hungarian Museum of Transport" 12 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

