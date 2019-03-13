Casa GL / TACHER ARQUITECTOS

+ 23

Architects TACHER ARQUITECTOS

Location Zapopan, Mexico

Category Houses

Architects in Charge Alberto Tacher Lichi y Ana Paula González Luna Niño

Area 450.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photography Lorena Darquea

Building Arquum. Rodolfo Gómez Robledo

Structural Calculation Riopezas S.A. de C.V.

Landscaping L + L Paisajismo

Text description provided by the architects. A simple geometry encompasses a program for a contemporary home; on the other side of a sober façade completely sealed to the exterior, an interior unvails ample spaces rich in architecture, opening to spectacular green gardens.

The volume was thought of as two inverted "L's". The lower floor contains the shared living spaces. It counterposes the second L on the top floor, which hosts the private areas. The geometry favours the creation of a central courtyard, which articulates the distribution of the whole architectural programming. In this way, the user enters the house to be received by a crystal skylight that accommodates an enormous Ash tree.

The vegetation plays a crucial role, being part of the ornamentation of the house. All the social areas open up towards this glazed cabinet of vegetation, which erases the line between the exterior and the interior. Hence, architecture and landscape become the core of the house, generating privacy for the uncovered spaces. The pool is located in the south favouring its sun.

The house is built with sober materiality and neutral tones. Wood grain concrete, grey granite and wood stave are the principal components. The impenetrability of the house surprises next to the aperture of the interior. It is a paradox construction, that causes both uncertainty and surprise, that is being gradually revealed, that needs to be roamed in order to be deciphered.