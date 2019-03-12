Morpholio Unveils AR Sketchwalk, an Augmented Reality Tool to Immerse Users in Design

Morpholio has unveiled AR Sketchwalk, a new augmented reality tool geared towards helping architects bridge the gap between model and reality. Released today, AR Sketchwalk allows designers to use augmented reality to dive into their sketches to give both their clients and themselves a truer sense of the space.

“People have been pacing out plans as long as they’ve been drawing them,” explains Morpholio cofounder Mark Collins. “The palpable sense of scale, dimension, and extent simply can’t be communicated with stills or even animation. The AR Experience gives you a real sense of how your space will feel and lets you decide if it works for you.”

Architects have long struggled to bridge the gap between representation and reality, particularly when speaking with clients. Drawings and renderings, while valuable tools to depict design and detail, often fall short in their ability to give a sense of space. Augmented reality offers the possibility to connect contemporary architectural tools such as modeling programs with the immersive experience needed to understand the design. With its iOS-based capability, AR Sketchwalk is a uniquely accessible solution.

“Design is one part idea and two parts convincing others that your idea is the right one. By gathering around an iPadPro to either sketch, or experience AR SketchWalk, you put your client next to you and take them on a ride that is incredibly empowering,” says Anna Kenoff, Morpholio cofounder. “Being able to gather around and even jump into our drawings in new ways is making design conversations far more engaging and productive.”

How to use AR Sketchwalk:

With the iPadPro and Pro Gen 3, users can integrate the Pencil ‘Tap’ functionality to flip between tools in the program. The following tricks to mastering AR Sketchwalk come courtesy of Morpholio:

01. SketchWalk Target

With a single tap, place yourself in your drawing wherever you desire. Start with any floor plan, sketch or background and set the scale. Note: The lines you draw in Trace (App Link) can be extended and can be controlled in layers.

02. AR SketchWalk

After registering a surface (we learned this trick from other AR apps), you now have your plan on the ground and, believe it or not, to scale. Meander around and feel the room.

03. Multiplayer AR SketchWalk

Bring your team, studio or clients with you. They simply need to join in. Your device will detect nearby iOS12 devices (iPhone or iPad) that also have Morpholio Trace (App Link) installed.

04. Lift Lines Into Walls

Use the 3D slider to extrude selected lines up and create surfaces to walk between.