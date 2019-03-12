Lusthoone Funhouse Sauna / Peeter Pere

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The original task was to design a new sauna to accompany a farm complex and which takes into account the existing sauna. The old already remodelled smoke sauna in its archaic manner was the catalyst of the design.

A separate new entity would have left the old building in a sad state.Thus began the idea of actually building on and around it, therefore packing the old and new in the same capsule.

The non-sauna part between the two saunas, an atrium, connects the surrounding landscape, sky and the old buildings into an inseparable part of the sauna complex. There are many different layers to the little building.

The interior entails two opposing sides: a dark sauna room with a hint of a smoke sauna, and an abruptly ample room with a fireplace – a room which takes in the surroundings and has a light, fun overtone to it.