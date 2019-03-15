World
  6. Small Administration House and Big Pine Trees / Entasis

Small Administration House and Big Pine Trees / Entasis

  • 00:00 - 15 March, 2019
Small Administration House and Big Pine Trees / Entasis
Small Administration House and Big Pine Trees / Entasis, © Anida Kreco
  • Architects

    Entasis

  • Location

    Perin Han, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Category

    Extension

  • Lead Architects

    Vedina Babahmetovic

  • Design Team

    Mirela Heralic-Tabic, Dragan Trivicevic. Andrej Setka

  • Area

    132.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Anida Kreco
© Anida Kreco
Text description provided by the architects. The project was a reconstruction of the old building which was  a part of a bigger meat  processing  complex  near  the  city  of  Zenica  in  Bosnia.  The  old  building  was almost a ruin, distanced from the rest of the facilities, surrounded by tall pines. Since the client did not need more space, we have decided to adapt and reconstruct the existing building with minimal additions.

© Anida Kreco
© Anida Kreco

Great position of the building on the slope it is situated on, done by some unknowncraftsman in the past, together with untouched trees and meadow behind the object was enough to convince the clients to accept our suggestion.

© Anida Kreco
© Anida Kreco
Ground Floor
© Anida Kreco
Examination  of  existing  roof  truss  showed  that  some  of  the  elements  were  still healthy and could be reused. Thus, the basic volume with the gable roof has been preserved  and  wrapped  in  a  watertight  “mantle”,  materialized  in  form  of  profile sheets.  

© Anida Kreco
© Anida Kreco

The   mantle   extends   and   covers   up   the   additional   sanitary   facilities, kitchenette and the porch, preserving the existing arc wall of the entrance stairs. Irregular  openings  in  the  profile  sheet   façade  are  opening  the  view  on  the surrounding meadow and at the same time illuminating it at night.

© Anida Kreco
© Anida Kreco

Wood  has been  used  as  paneling  and  vertical  bearing  and  non-bearing elements which correlate with the surrounding pine trees.

© Anida Kreco
© Anida Kreco

Entasis
Cite: "Small Administration House and Big Pine Trees / Entasis" 15 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913008/small-administration-house-and-big-pine-trees-entasis/> ISSN 0719-8884

