World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. Inches Geleta Architetti
  6. 2018
  7. Palazzo Pioda / Inches Geleta Architetti

Palazzo Pioda / Inches Geleta Architetti

  • 02:00 - 16 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Palazzo Pioda / Inches Geleta Architetti
Save this picture!
Palazzo Pioda / Inches Geleta Architetti, © Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz

© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz © Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz © Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz © Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz + 17

Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz

Text description provided by the architects. In the urban topography of Locarno one can see the original Città Vecchia (historical centre), the Quartiere Nuovo (towards the lake) and the district of Campagna (towards Solduno).

Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz
Save this picture!
via Inches Geleta Architetti
via Inches Geleta Architetti
Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz

The Palazzo Pioda stands in this last section, an originally agricultural area that is now used for residential, commercial, service and production activities – in other words, a mixed-use neighbourhood. The building density parameters are higher here than anywhere else in Locarno, which shows the desire to give the neighbourhood a new urbanity.

Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz

Boundary distances and building laws determine the volume of the building. Extending over six storeys, the palazzo houses one apartment per floor and is a hybrid construction. On the one hand, it shows its dignity and urban integrity by turning the load-bearing structure outwards, thus determining the façade, while on the other hand, the prefabricated façade elements made of perforated sheet metal do not negate the semi-industrial and handcrafted character of the place.

Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz

The architecture of the Palazzo Pioda responds to the dynamics of its setting by recalling the integrity of a modernist expression and thus creates a dialogue with the old «Tendenza» masters from the Ticino region.

Save this picture!
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti, Daniela Droz

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Inches Geleta Architetti
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Switzerland
Cite: "Palazzo Pioda / Inches Geleta Architetti" 16 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912992/palazzo-pioda-inches-geleta-architetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream