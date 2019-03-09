World
  3. New Exhibition 'I am Interested in Seeing the Future' Opens Today at Fab-Union

  • 04:00 - 9 March, 2019
Since graduating from the Cooper Union School of Architecture in 1996, Vladimir Belogolovsky has crossed disciplinary boundaries by transitioning from practicing architecture to becoming an exhibition curator and critic to evolving as a conceptual installation artist in his pursuit of continuously scrutinizing two fundamental questions – what is an exhibition and what is architecture?

Following his exhibitions in Sydney, Chicago, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires, I am Interested in Seeing the Future is Belogolovsky’s fifth installation of his Architects’ Voices series for which he has interviewed over 300 leading international architects. Here, his focus is on five American and five Chinese architects who discussed with him their intentions, inspirations, dreams, frustrations, fears, and hopes for enhancing our present-day built environment. The project is envisioned to serve as a platform for the architects’ voices to be heard, taken out of context, fragmented, juxtaposed, and interpreted to seek new meanings, identities, and possibilities to reinvent the architecture we know. Does practice need theory? Is common ground a good thing? Should architecture be ego-driven? Is architecture art? These and many other questions are explored. Installation material includes: audio recordings, slides, transcripts on color paper, quotes on fabric, bamboo, and mirrors.  

Belogolovsky is the founder of New York-based Curatorial Project (est. 2008), which focuses on curating and designing architectural exhibitions worldwide. He is the author of nine books, including Conversations with Architects and Conversations with Peter Eisenman. He has curated and designed over 50 exhibitions and lectured at universities and museums in more than 30 countries. In 2018, Belogolovsky was invited by Tsinghua University in Beijing as a visiting scholar.

Featured Architects:

  • Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, New York, USA
  • Peter Eisenman of Eisenman Architects, New York, USA
  • Daniel Libeskind of Studio Libeskind, New York, USA
  • James Wines of SITE, New York, USA
  • Thom Mayne of Morphosis, Los Angeles, USA
  • Philip Yuan of Archi-Union Architects, Shanghai, China
  • Liu Yichun and Chen Yifeng of Atelier Deshaus, Shanghai, China
  • Yung Ho Chang of Atelier FCJZ, Beijing, China
  • Ma Yansong of MAD, Beijing, China
  • Zhang Ke of ZAO/standardarchitecture, Beijing, China

Curator Lyu Ningjue

Fab-Union Space, Shanghai

See more:

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

