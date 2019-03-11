Sir Terry Farrell Speaks to Monocle on Design About His Six Decade Career in Architecture

Save this picture! Sir Terry Farrell's SIS Building at Vauxhall Cross

Sir Terry Farrell to speak about his long and varied career in architecture. Farrell, who is known for his exuberantly postmodern works in Britain, tells of how he became interested in architecture, the role architects will play in our rapidly urbanizing world, and speaking openly about our cities.

Farrell worked for decades with Sir Nicholas Grimshaw before splitting off in 1980 to form his own office, Farrells. Since then, Farrell has gained a reputation for joyful and expressive works of postmodernism - most notably London's SIS building, a building perpetually under fire in the James Bond franchise.

"The place is the client," says Farrell to interviewer Josh Fehnert. "I build new and I have to build new - that is the way the economy works for architects. Mind you, I think we should be employed much more to think of the council estate of the 60s, the hospital of the 50s, the schools....architects [should be employed to think about refurbishment] but there's no money in it."

Listen to the full interview on Monocle on Design below: