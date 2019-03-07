World
  3. Woods Bagot Wins Competition for Sydney's First Luxury Hotel in 20 Years

Woods Bagot Wins Competition for Sydney's First Luxury Hotel in 20 Years, © Woods Bagot
© Woods Bagot

Woods Bagot has won an international competition for the design of Sydney’s first luxury hotel in 20 years. The hotel and office tower at 4-6 Bligh Street in central Sydney will be flanked by a mixture of commercial and hotel buildings, shops, restaurants, and cafes.

The unanimous choice of a six-person jury, the Woods Bagot scheme was praised for “a masterful architectural clarity and precision throughout the scheme,” forming an elegant and coherent anchor at the heart of the city.

© Woods Bagot
© Woods Bagot

Within the timeless, sculptural form, each function has been located in an optimum location. On the lower levels, engaging with the street, a three-story “urban room” will contain retail and separate entries for the hotel and offices. The lower ground level garden porte-cochere offers a discrete, calm transition space between inside and out, while at street level, a sweeping, shaded veranda leads to gardens, grand stairs, and retail.

© Woods Bagot
© Woods Bagot

A clubhouse, childcare, and co-working facility tops the nine-level commercial office podium set within a garden, on top of which sit the main hotel levels. The hotel rooms and suites rise up the tower, terminating at a public sky living room on the fiftieth floor. At the very top, a rooftop building, bar, and garden offer panoramic views of Sydney Harbor.

© Woods Bagot
© Woods Bagot

The development is expected to be completed in September 2022.

News via: Woods Bagot

Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Woods Bagot Wins Competition for Sydney's First Luxury Hotel in 20 Years" 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912801/woods-bagot-wins-competition-for-sydneys-first-luxury-hotel-in-20-years/> ISSN 0719-8884

