  7. Air House / ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

Air House / ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

  • 08:00 - 12 March, 2019
Air House / ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura
Air House / ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura, © Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

© Javier Callejas Sevilla

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

Text description provided by the architects. A steep slope with impressive views over the metropolitan area of the city of Granada establish the environment on which the different volumes of the Aire house are staggered, adapting to the topography, generating different terraces and levels that are used to create terraces so that each spatial level communicates directly to the outside in a continuous inside-out that blurs the limits of what is built for the benefit of the outside space, the enjoyment of the impressive views of the landscape.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

The projected building adapts to the extreme topography, as a series of interlaced volumes that are arranged to optimise the views and natural light, the external spaces emerging in the friction between the displacements of the volumes.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

Air that circulates and runs through the dwelling refreshing the rooms and generating crossed ventilations, fresh air that cools in the sheets of water on the terraces and that attenuates the strong temperatures of Granada.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

Structure that is shown in its natural state, with the expressive force of concrete, without masking its nature.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

The staircase as a well of light, the zenithal lighting allows natural light to flood the interior of the dwelling, relating the different levels of the dwelling.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

At night the house is transformed into a large lamp, the careful indirect lighting through pits and regulation by domotics provides great comfort, both spatially and visually, working on two different scales, the urban showing the house in an approach at a great distance and the human, closer.

© Javier Callejas Sevilla
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura
Wood Glass Concrete

